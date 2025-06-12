Few men can match Colman Domingo’s style on the red carpet—so, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the actor’s street wardrobe is just as enviable. Over the past 48 hours in New York, Domingo has delivered back-to-back menswear wins just in time for summer. Time to take notes, fellas.

Yesterday, Domingo was spotted heading to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a peachy suit, perfect for the summertime thanks to the tapered shorts that went just past the knee. While many famous men are favoring itty bitty shorts this spring and summer, Domingo’s longer ones were a refreshing nod to classic tailoring.

The Oscar-nominee paired the pastel set with a matching button-down (worn without most of its buttons) and a tie that he left undone. Suede boots paired with exposed white socks, a silver and black timepiece, and a crossbody bag from Valentino were the final touches.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier, Domingo started his day in a look that was a very literal take on the adage “sun’s out, guns out.” He wore a muscle-baring white tank top tucked into cuffed, slim-fit jeans. On his shoulder, Domingo carried Valentino’s Boho “Nellcôte” tote with its notable funky silver studs along the perimeter.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

On the red carpet, Domingo is almost always in an ornate suit. But the beauty of these two off-duty looks lies in their simplicity—and the unfussy way in which Domingo styled them.

Take his shorts suit, for example. The look leaned into a summery color palette in a way that felt authentic to Domingo’s style—he wore cool aviator shades, nodded to the white sock craze, and even added on a chainlink bag which, in rigid world of men’s fashion, could be viewed as a bold move by some.

The same easy energy was transferred to Domingo’s second outfit. Jeans and a tank top sound boring in theory. But when worn with mustard penny loafers, a brown leather belt, and a low-key It bag? Nothing short of genius.