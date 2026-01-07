With only a handful of red carpet appearances to his name, Heated Rivalry breakout Connor Storrie is already navigating the world of celebrity dressing with surprising ease. Each time he steps out, the newly-minted heartthrob returns to the same relaxed suiting formula: an un-flashy, un-fussy, but subtlety sensual, silhouette that’s quickly becoming a hallmark.

Coinciding with the jolt of success from his show, Storrie has leaned into a consistent formula that feels intentional and assured. Earlier today, he announced the nominations for the 2026 Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) in a relaxed suit.

Working with stylist James Yardley, he wore a double-breasted suit coat in black. He left the silk shirt underneath unbuttoned past his sternum. An extra button left undone and a little flash of the clavicle has become a Storrie trademark, too. His trousers, cut high at the waist with a relaxed, fluid leg, leaned into the louche energy of the look. He added a Hublot timepiece and black shoes for good measure.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Storrie and Yardley have also established pinstripes as an innate part of the actor’s repertoire. Look no further than the Double & Gabbana number he wore to the Is This Thing On? premiere and his angular tuxedo (also by Dolce) from an event at the Chateau Marmont.

Many established male actors use fashion as a means to communicate the ideas of their projects. Take Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme press tour, for example. For Storrie, there’s already enough buzz (fans were recently speculating what he might wear if he’s invited to the Met Gala) surrounding his star in Hollywood that his clothes don’t yet need to do all that narrative work.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

If you’ve watched Heated Rivalry, you know that Storrie’s dramatic arc as Ilya Rozanov is doing far more heavy lifting than his red carpet wardrobe. But let’s give the actor some grace.

A year ago, he was waiting tables full-time, not navigating best-dressed lists, and it shows in the way he’s approached public dressing so far. That restraint likely won’t last forever, though. Storrie doesn’t seem like someone who is allergic to fashion fun, judging by those speedo-wearing editorials, that is, so don’t be surprised if this clean-cut formula starts to loosen up.

Perhaps Storrie will use Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, where he’s due to reunite with his Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams, as his first major red carpet statement.