After a year and a half of lockdown and pandemic fear, the consensus among designers for spring/summer 2021 was nearly unanimous: shed the darkness and step into the light. To combat the negative feelings of 2020, Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Michael Kors, Kim Shui, and many more sent a riot of color down their runways. Cheery pinks, bright lavender hues, and green of all shades—which became something of a fashion phenomenon—could be seen in nearly every collection. During this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Week, which began on August 9, the effects of the bright color trend flooded the streets of the Danish city. Fashion show attendees could be seen donning pops of color in their jewelry, accessories—or entire looks altogether. But true to Denmark’s focus on functionality, their outfits were paired with structured jackets and sensible footwear (clogs and Birkenstocks included). And, of course, one key holdover from the quarantine era made its way to CFW this time around: lots of comfy knitwear. See the rest of the exciting coming looks out of Copenhagen, here.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lois Opoku

Getty Images Michelle Li

Getty Images Playful knitwear looks chic paired with an evening ensemble.

Getty Images Culottes and t-shirts: the perfect answer to transitional fall dressing.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even neutral white, navy, and beige received the color treatment at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Getty Images Sheer tulle and menswear side-by-side.

Getty Images In front of the Mother of Pearl show on August 11.

Getty Images Sarah Lou is seen outside the Malaikaraiss presentation.

Getty Images Tie-dye meets hot pink.

Getty Images New York’s football team makes an appearance in Denmark.

Getty Images Emma Fridsell outside the Lovechild show.

Getty Images Marianne Theodorsen

Getty Images Annabel Rosendahl wears a beige jumpsuit and orange jacket; Marianne Theodorsen in a lime green suit, and Janka Polliani holding a zebra-print clutch.

Getty Images Oumayma Elboumeshouli wears a white Bottega Veneta bag and Ilenia Toma dons a Celine cap outside The Garment presentation.

Getty Images At the Remain fashion show on August 10.

Getty Images Outside the Baum und Pferdgarten show.

Getty Images Joicy Muniz

Getty Images Green in all its glory.

Getty Images Knitwear two-piece sets are one thing we’re okay with carrying over from the pandemic.

Shania Twain’s influence knows no bounds.

Getty Images A military-influenced green skirt suit is paired with Birkenstock clogs outside the Samsøe Samsøe show.

Getty Images Guests seen outside Samsøe Samsøe on August 11, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Getty Images Bags were not only brightly colored, but came in groovy shapes, too.

Getty Images A guest is seen outside Samsøe Samsøe on August 11, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark.