The Best Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2026

Twenty-twenty-six marks the 20th anniversary of Copenhagen Fashion Week—and this season, 26 key Scandi brands have been welcomed back to reveal their new designs. From seasoned vets like Nicklas Skovgaard to emerging talent such as Sson, the schedule has all kinds of creatives making jaw-dropping fashion—and meeting CPHFW’s latest Sustainability Requirements in the process (this is the greenest fashion showcase, after all). London-based designer Paolina Russo will take the stage in her first season onboarded to the Sustainability Requirements framework, a new stepping stone for the label. (To meet the requirements, fashion brands must fulfill 19 minimum standards, like offsetting carbon emissions and eliminating the use of single-use plastic hangers and garment bags.) Anne Sofie Madsen returns for her second year in the CPHFW New Talent program on opening night January 27. Until January 29, other marquee designers like Baum und Pferdgarten, Holzweiler, and Sunflower will also be showing their latest wares.

For fall 2026, attendees will surely be bundled up and braving the Danish winter—but you don’t have to. We’ll be updating the best looks from the runways right here, so check back often to keep up with your favorite designers.

Opérasport Courtesy of CPHFW

Opérasport Courtesy of CPHFW

Opérasport Courtesy of CPHFW

Sson Courtesy of CPHFW

Sson Courtesy of CPHFW

Sson Courtesy of CPHFW