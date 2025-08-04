The Best Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2026

Each year, Copenhagen Fashion Week’s influence and prominence steadily increases—and for spring 2026, the climb continues as the Dutch capital hosts 44 brands for presentations and runway shows from August 4-8. Of course, the event makes for some of the best street style in the business. But it’s also an opportunity for Nordic designers to show off their latest offerings for the season.

Cecilie Bahnsen, who normally shows in Paris, will return to her hometown for her eponymous brand’s 10th anniversary. Bahnsen will act as CPHFW’s inaugural guest designer, and in the seasons moving forward, the city will host other Nordic talent in a similar spot of honor.

From the more established to the fledgling brands, the New Talent program will introduce Anne Sofie Madsen to the spotlight, while continuing its relationship with Berner Kühl and Bonnetje, both showing one final time with the program. One To Watch designers—Kettel Atelier, Taus, and Stem—will also have a place on the week’s schedule as part of New Talent’s ongoing support of the region’s up-and-coming brands.

Fans of Nordic designers will recognize many of the returnees on the schedule, including Marimekko, 66°North, Filippa K, The Garment, Deadwood, and the Royal Danish Academy. All of these brands (and the 38 others set to show) will follow CPHFW’s sustainability requirements, which go into full effect in January 2026.

From OpéraSport’s opening show to Rotate’s closing presentation, you won’t want to miss what is the biggest season of CPHFW yet. So, keep checking back here often as we update you on our favorite fashion moments from the week.

