The Street Style at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2027 Is Crafty, Colorful, and Completely Original

Copenhagen Fashion Week may be many things—the unofficial fifth stop on the global fashion calendar, the most sustainable showcase in the lineup, fertile ground for new designer talent—but lest we forget, CPHFW has always been the undisputed street style champion. Yes, the Milanese have the fine tailoring and sharp suiting influence; and each winding Parisian rue comes with its fair share of chic people. But the Danish capital stays true to its aesthetic, historical, and social roots, channeling that sensibility into its style. While you might be envisioning gingham dresses with lace and frills, this spring 2027 season’s fashion set seems to be leaning all the way into personal style and eccentricity. Tactile fabrics, crafty and colorful beading, and mixed prints are worked into nearly every outfit, as well as offbeat footwear (think ugly shoes, complimentary). Pregnant bellies are on full display—including one accentuated with rainbow rhinestones—and many are donning the kinds of whimsical head coverings and embellished accessories we saw on the fall 2026 runways. We’re keeping track of all the latest looks coming out of the cobblestone streets of Copenhagen, so keep checking back here often for more.

Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Photo by Moritz Scholz/Getty Images

Photo by Moritz Scholz/Getty Images

Photo by Moritz Scholz/Getty Images

Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Photo by Moritz Scholz/Getty Images

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images