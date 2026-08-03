The Best Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2027

Copenhagen Fashion Week continues its 20th anniversary celebrations, following a fall 2026 season that proved why the Danish capital is seen as the unofficial fifth stop on the global fashion calendar. CPHFW is in a class of its own for spring 2027, which runs from August 3 to August 7 and will feature more than 34 runway shows and presentations from designers like Henrik Vibskov, Baum und Pferdgarten, and By Malene Birger. In a first for the New York City–based label Collina Strada, designer Hillary Taymour will make her debut appearance at Copenhagen Fashion Week as the International Guest Slot on August 6. New brands including Stem, Taus, and Renè will unveil their latest collections as well as fresh faces making a return to the CPHFW schedule, like Anne Sofie Madsen (marking her second year in the New Talent program) and Nicklas Skovgaard, a CPHFW New Talent alumni.

There’s plenty to see on the cobblestone streets of København—and we’ll be updating all the best looks from the runways right here. Make sure to check back often to keep up with your favorite designers, and start stacking inspiration for your own spring 2027 looks.

Anne Sofie Madsen Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Anne Sofie Madsen Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Opérasport Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Opérasport Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Opérasport Courtesy of Opérasport

Stem Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Stem Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Stem Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week