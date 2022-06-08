Haute Couture Fashion Hits the Streets
On the sidewalks of Paris, the season’s over-the-top gowns and dramatic outerwear take street style to another level.
Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture jacket, shirt, and pants; Celine by Hedi Slimane shoes.
Balmain coat; stylist’s own tights.
AZ Factory jacket; Celine by Hedi Slimane dress and shoes.
Dior Haute Couture opera cloak, dress, and shoes; Charles de Vilmorin feather belt (worn as headpiece).
Armani Privé dress, belt (worn as necklace), and shoes.
Marc Jacobs coat; Celine by Hedi Slimane shoes; stylist’s own pants.
Alta Moda Dolce & Gabbana cape, dress, and shoes.
Fendi gown; Fendi Couture earrings.
Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens dress and skirt; Y/Project shoes.
Chanel Haute Couture dress, headpiece, and shoes.
Hair by Laurent Philippon for Bumble and Bumble at Bryant Artists; makeup by Aurore Gibrien for Gucci Beauty at Bryant Artists; manicure by Cam Tran for Dior at Artlist Paris. Model: Amar Akway at DNA. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting. Set design by Ibby Njoya at New School.
Produced by Rachel Lequesne at Artistry; movement director: Malik Le Nost; photo assistants: Shane Woodward, Rosalie Nguyen, Hugues Poulanges; film loader: Lucio Ubbens; fashion assistants: Aurora Ammari, Wendy Truong; production assistant: Penelope Berger; hair assistant: Michael Thanh Bui; makeup assistant: Claire Laugeois; set assistant: Clementine Debray; development: Arka Lab Paris; handprinting: Agnes Costa; retouching: INK Retouch London.