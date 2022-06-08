Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture jacket, shirt, and pants; Celine by Hedi Slimane shoes. Balmain coat; stylist’s own tights. INFO 1/2

AZ Factory jacket; Celine by Hedi Slimane dress and shoes. Dior Haute Couture opera cloak, dress, and shoes; Charles de Vilmorin feather belt (worn as headpiece). INFO 1/2

Armani Privé dress, belt (worn as necklace), and shoes. Marc Jacobs coat; Celine by Hedi Slimane shoes; stylist’s own pants. INFO 1/2

Alta Moda Dolce & Gabbana cape, dress, and shoes. Fendi gown; Fendi Couture earrings. INFO 1/2

Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens dress and skirt; Y/Project shoes. Chanel Haute Couture dress, headpiece, and shoes. INFO 1/2

Hair by Laurent Philippon for Bumble and Bumble at Bryant Artists; makeup by Aurore Gibrien for Gucci Beauty at Bryant Artists; manicure by Cam Tran for Dior at Artlist Paris. Model: Amar Akway at DNA. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting. Set design by Ibby Njoya at New School.

Produced by Rachel Lequesne at Artistry; movement director: Malik Le Nost; photo assistants: Shane Woodward, Rosalie Nguyen, Hugues Poulanges; film loader: Lucio Ubbens; fashion assistants: Aurora Ammari, Wendy Truong; production assistant: Penelope Berger; hair assistant: Michael Thanh Bui; makeup assistant: Claire Laugeois; set assistant: Clementine Debray; development: Arka Lab Paris; handprinting: Agnes Costa; retouching: INK Retouch London.