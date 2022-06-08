FROM THE MAGAZINE

Haute Couture Fashion Hits the Streets

On the sidewalks of Paris, the season’s over-the-top gowns and dramatic outerwear take street style to another level.

Photography by Joshua Woods
Styled by Imruh Asha
Amar Akway wears a Valentino Haute Couture gown; Valentino Garavani sandals; stylist’s own headpiece...
Amar Akway wears a Valentino Haute Couture gown; Valentino Garavani sandals; stylist’s own headpiece.

Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture jacket, shirt, and pants; Celine by Hedi Slimane shoes.

Balmain coat; stylist’s own tights.

1/2

AZ Factory jacket; Celine by Hedi Slimane dress and shoes.

Dior Haute Couture opera cloak, dress, and shoes; Charles de Vilmorin feather belt (worn as headpiece).

1/2

Armani Privé dress, belt (worn as necklace), and shoes.

Marc Jacobs coat; Celine by Hedi Slimane shoes; stylist’s own pants.

1/2

Alta Moda Dolce & Gabbana cape, dress, and shoes.

Fendi gown; Fendi Couture earrings.

1/2

Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Glenn Martens dress and skirt; Y/Project shoes.

Chanel Haute Couture dress, headpiece, and shoes.

1/2

Hair by Laurent Philippon for Bumble and Bumble at Bryant Artists; makeup by Aurore Gibrien for Gucci Beauty at Bryant Artists; manicure by Cam Tran for Dior at Artlist Paris. Model: Amar Akway at DNA. Casting by Michelle Lee at Michelle Lee Casting. Set design by Ibby Njoya at New School.

Produced by Rachel Lequesne at Artistry; movement director: Malik Le Nost; photo assistants: Shane Woodward, Rosalie Nguyen, Hugues Poulanges; film loader: Lucio Ubbens; fashion assistants: Aurora Ammari, Wendy Truong; production assistant: Penelope Berger; hair assistant: Michael Thanh Bui; makeup assistant: Claire Laugeois; set assistant: Clementine Debray; development: Arka Lab Paris; handprinting: Agnes Costa; retouching: INK Retouch London.