Consider tonight the starting line for the race toward March’s Oscars. The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards are being held at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles with host Chelsea Handler returning for the fourth consecutive year. Sinners led the nomination tally, followed closely by One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Frankenstein, and Marty Supreme—meaning that stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley, Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, and Michael B. Jordan were firmly in the spotlight. The ceremony also recognizes achievements in television, with fan-favorite series like Nobody Wants This, Hacks, and Severance racking up multiple nods across the night’s top categories.

But before the critics weighed in, Hollywood A-listers hit the red carpet dressed to the nines. With nominees including Ariana Grande, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, and Teyana Taylor, the night doubled as an early runway for awards season style.

Here, take in the best fashion from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

Ariana Grande Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle Fanning Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Goth Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wagner Moura Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paul Mescal Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stellan Skarsgård Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Odessa A’zion Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benicio del Toro Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ethan Hawke Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justine Lupe Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Ramsey John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eva Victor Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mckenna Grace Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Britt Lower Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Bell Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

Miles Caton Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images

Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

Erin Doherty Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jean Smart Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keri Russell Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sara Foster Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Michelle Randolph Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arden Cho John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood.

Lee Byung-hun Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Snook Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

Katy O’Brian JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

Owen Cooper Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Chase Sui Wonders Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ruth E. Carter Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images