Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Consider tonight the starting line for the race toward March’s Oscars. The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards are being held at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles with host Chelsea Handler returning for the fourth consecutive year. Sinners led the nomination tally, followed closely by One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Frankenstein, and Marty Supreme—meaning that stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley, Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, and Michael B. Jordan were firmly in the spotlight. The ceremony also recognizes achievements in television, with fan-favorite series like Nobody Wants This, Hacks, and Severance racking up multiple nods across the night’s top categories.
But before the critics weighed in, Hollywood A-listers hit the red carpet dressed to the nines. With nominees including Ariana Grande, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, and Teyana Taylor, the night doubled as an early runway for awards season style.
Here, take in the best fashion from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet.