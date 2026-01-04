FASHION

Every Celebrity Look From the 2026 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Ariana Grande attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards a...
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Consider tonight the starting line for the race toward March’s Oscars. The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards are being held at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles with host Chelsea Handler returning for the fourth consecutive year. Sinners led the nomination tally, followed closely by One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Frankenstein, and Marty Supreme—meaning that stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley, Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, and Michael B. Jordan were firmly in the spotlight. The ceremony also recognizes achievements in television, with fan-favorite series like Nobody Wants This, Hacks, and Severance racking up multiple nods across the night’s top categories.

But before the critics weighed in, Hollywood A-listers hit the red carpet dressed to the nines. With nominees including Ariana Grande, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, and Teyana Taylor, the night doubled as an early runway for awards season style.

Here, take in the best fashion from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

Ariana Grande

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mia Goth

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wagner Moura

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stellan Skarsgård

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Odessa A’zion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benicio del Toro

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ethan Hawke

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justine Lupe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Ramsey

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eva Victor

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mckenna Grace

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Britt Lower

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

Miles Caton

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images

Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

Erin Doherty

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jean Smart

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sara Foster

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Michelle Randolph

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arden Cho

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Lee Byung-hun

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Snook

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

Katy O’Brian

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images

Owen Cooper

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Chase Sui Wonders

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ruth E. Carter

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

Emilia Jones

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images