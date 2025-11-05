And, she’s off. Last night, Cynthia Erivo began the Wicked: For Good press tour—albeit, without her Glinda, Ariana Grande—in an armored look that proved she hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to method dressing.

Erivo stepped out to the film’s Sao Paulo premiere in a custom set from Jean Paul Gaultier. Designed by the house’s new creative director Duran Lantink, it featured a bib-like crop top that showed off Erivo’s toned midriff. On the bottom, the actor slipped into a floor-length bubble skirt. A graphic statement belt read “Junior,” a callback to the house of Gaultier’s cult sublabel of the same name that was popular among club kids in the '80s and early '90s.

Styled by Jason Bolden, the actor finished off her look with towering clear stilettos—a staple of her red carpet style—stacks of silver rings and bracelets, and her signature statement nails.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Erivo was joined by Wicked director Jon M. Chu, Jonathan Bailey (who plays Fiyero in the Wicked films), and Brazilian stars, Larissa Manoela and Jeniffer Nascimento, at the event.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande missed out on the premiere after a safety issue grounded her flight to Sao Paulo. “Brazil, I can’t believe this is happening and I am beyond devastated to be sending this message,” Grande wrote in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday morning. “A few hours ago, my team and I had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue and it will not be taking off until 1 a.m. tomorrow.”

The sequel doesn’t hit theaters until the end of this month, so there’s plenty of time for Grande and Erivo to team up yet again. If this go-around is anything like the first—which featured tons of Glinda pink and Elphaba green, archival couture, and viral interviews for good measure—we’re in for a treat.