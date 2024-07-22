Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Red Carpet Style Went From “Normal” Girl to “It” Girl

As an actress who is relatively new to the red carpet scene, some might expect Daisy Edgar-Jones to take a beat in finding her signature style on the big stage. But, aside from a few pandemic-era fashion choices she admits to regretting, that mostly hasn’t been the case for the Brit who shot to fame following her role opposite Paul Mescal in 2020’s Normal People.
Although Edgar-Jones has only been gracing step and repeats around the world for a rather short period, she’s done so with the poise of a Hollywood veteran. The Fresh and Twisters star has caught the attention of top brands like Gucci (she was named as an ambassador in 2022), Versace, and Vivienne Westwood over the course of burgeoning career.
There’s a through-line of versatility when it comes to the actress’s style, whether it be the super simple white dress she sported to the Twisters L.A. premiere or the fully-sequined Oscar de la Renta show piece she wore during her debut Met Gala in 2022. And with the help of the stylist Dani Michelle (who also works with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber) and a jaw-dropping Twisters press tour, Edgar-Jones has quickly become of Hollywood’s most-watched style muses.
Below, a look back at Daisy Edgar-Jones’s top red carpet moments.