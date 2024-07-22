Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Red Carpet Style Went From “Normal” Girl to “It” Girl

As an actress who is relatively new to the red carpet scene, some might expect Daisy Edgar-Jones to take a beat in finding her signature style on the big stage. But, aside from a few pandemic-era fashion choices she admits to regretting, that mostly hasn’t been the case for the Brit who shot to fame following her role opposite Paul Mescal in 2020’s Normal People.

Although Edgar-Jones has only been gracing step and repeats around the world for a rather short period, she’s done so with the poise of a Hollywood veteran. The Fresh and Twisters star has caught the attention of top brands like Gucci (she was named as an ambassador in 2022), Versace, and Vivienne Westwood over the course of burgeoning career.

There’s a through-line of versatility when it comes to the actress’s style, whether it be the super simple white dress she sported to the Twisters L.A. premiere or the fully-sequined Oscar de la Renta show piece she wore during her debut Met Gala in 2022. And with the help of the stylist Dani Michelle (who also works with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber) and a jaw-dropping Twisters press tour, Edgar-Jones has quickly become of Hollywood’s most-watched style muses.

Below, a look back at Daisy Edgar-Jones’s top red carpet moments.

2024: Twisters Los Angeles Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Edgar-Jones enjoys a statement red carpet gown just as much as she does a sleek and simple dress like this Gucci one. For the Twisters L.A. premiere, the actress sported a cowl neck maxi that she paired with a statement gold bracelet.

2024: Twisters London Premiere Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress looked gone with the fabulous in a draped Vivienne Westwood confection at the Twisters premiere in London.

2024: BAFTA Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The neckline of Edgar-Jones’s 2024 BAFTAs Gucci look nearly plunged to her navel. She paired her maxi dress with sequin hot pants and matching pumps.

2023: GQ Men of the Year Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Edgar-Jones went super simple in a plunging Gucci top and black mini shorts at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

2023: LACMA Art + Film Gala Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A little lingerie lace paired with lots of leg at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

2023: Met Gala John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Edgar-Jones’s ribbon-trimmed Gucci look paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s love of bows at the 2023 Met Gala.

2023: Critics Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Edgar-Jones went all in on the cut-out red carpet trend with this shimmery Gucci dress.

2023: Golden Globe Awards Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Edgar-Jones’s Gucci Golden Globes look featured a sultry corset bodice and a princess-worthy maxi skirt.

2022: British Independent Film Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2022 British Independent Film Awards, Edgar-Jones ditched her usual glam red carpet gowns in favor of this polka dot power suit.

2022: Where The Crawdads Sing Screening Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Sarah Burton’s Alexander McQueen at the London screening of Where The Crawdads Sing.

2022: Where The Crawdads Sing Premiere Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Flower power got a whole new meaning thanks to Edgar-Jones’s Where The Crawdads Sing Gucci premiere ‘fit.

2022: Met Gala WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images For her debut Met Gala appearance, Edgar-Jones brought the sparkle (and her co-star Paul Mescal) to the biggest night in fashion. She wore a silver Oscar de la Renta number that she paired with blinged-out sandal heels.

2022: Under the Banner of Heaven Premiere MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Party ready in feather-trimmed all-black, by Gucci of course, at the 2022 Under the Banner of Heaven premiere.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the actress slipped into a tweed corset dress courtesy of Versace, some lime green shoes, and a flashy statement choker.

2022: BAFTA Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Edgar-Jones lit up the red carpet of the 2022 BAFTA Awards in this dramatic Gucci gown.

2022: Fresh Premiere Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress embodied disco ball chic in this silver foil Loewe number.

2022: Film Independent Spirit Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edgar-Jones showed off London designer Nensi Dojaka’s signature lingerie dresses during the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

2020: BAFTA Awards Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For one of her first major red carpets at the 2020 BAFTAs, Edgar-Jones slipped into an all-white number that was designed with statement puff sleeves.