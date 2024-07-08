With the recent red carpet prevalence of theme dressing, sometimes you don’t know if something was intentional or if you’re just looking too hard. Such is the case with Daisy Edgar-Jones and the European premiere of her latest film Twisters.

The actor hit the red carpet in London at the Cineworld Leicester Square in a floor-length gown from Vivienne Westwood. The custom design featured a structured bodice with a built-in corset featuring soft draping. In addition to the long train, the chocolate brown gown also includes a piece of black chiffon draped over one shoulder, creating a second train of its own. With a high slit, the gown practically called for a wind machine to send the fabric swirling as it might in an actual twister. Maybe that’s what stylist Dani Michelle had in mind when she selected the piece. Or maybe we’re thinking too hard and the beautiful gown is just a beautiful gown.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle paired the look with a pair of classic black patent leather stiletto pumps.

Jones appears in the film alongside Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos. It is a sequel to a 1996 film about a group who chases tornadoes. This time around, Jones and Powell play leaders of rival camps chasing the same storms.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In London, Powell and Ramos went more straight forward. Powell chose for a minimal black suit featuring a black jacket with no buttons and white piping from Gucci. Ramos also chose a black dinner jacket featuring pronounced lapels, matched with white wide leg trousers and a t-shirt. Probably for the best considering the weather.