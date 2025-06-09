Dakota Johnson is strapping into her role as the new queen of rom-coms. Literally. On Friday at the New York premiere of her film Materialists, she wore a floor-length black dress that defied gravity with its various cut-outs and straps.

Johnson continued her streak of flirty dresses by slipping into a one-shoulder look from Gucci’s cruise 2026 collection. The dress seemed to have a different personality depending on which angle you caught it from. While the front was relatively covered up, the backside was completely open aside from a horse-bit strap that fell somewhere between a standard belt and a cheeky thong. To finish, Johnson accessorized her dress with Messika jewelry, her signature brunette bangs, and a swipe of blush on the cheeks.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though Johnson is no stranger to an open back, her dress’s thin strap subtly nods to the 1990s and 2000s, when stars showed no shyness in exposing the tops of their undergarments for a photo opportunity.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

At the premiere, where Johnson was joined by director Celine Song and co-star Chris Evans, the actor had one final accessory up her sleeve. She carried a handheld cut-out of Pedro Pascal, who, despite his penchant for “stealing” Johnson’s clothes, was unable to attend the premiere. Johnson and Evans were sure to show Pascal their love; they took turns holding the prop and placed several kisses on it throughout their time on the red carpet. Rom-coms are so back.