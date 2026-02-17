Calvin Klein has always been about a certain kind of relaxed American elegance. So Dakota Johnson didn’t have to stress too much about what she’d wear to sit front row for creative director Veronica Leoni’s fall 2026 Collection runway show. “It was the first thing that I tried on. I liked it, so then I chose it,” said Johnson of her “drapey little skirt suit” from Leoni’s previous collection. Easy enough!

Even if the folding chairs hadn’t been painted bright red, the front-row seats at the show were among the hottest spots of the week. Johnson joined a group that included Industry’s Myha’la Herrold, Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud, Overcompensating’s Benito Skinner (who braved the cold in shorts), Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lily Collins. Johnson was seated between Brooke Shields and Blackpink member Jennie, who entered the space at The Shed just minutes before showtime. “We just met and she’s so sweet,” Johnson said.

Emilio Madrid

Mining Klein’s archives from the late ’70s and early ’80s, Leoni aimed to update classics with a sly sense of sensuality. There was a particular emphasis on garments that felt modest from the front, and—thanks to an intentional use of sheer and cutouts—more daring from behind. “It’s so classic and I think it’s just so chic. Veronica is so talented,” said Johnson. “There are so many pieces in this collection that I’m excited about.” Hopefully the kind of clothing you can pull out of your closet and making getting ready as glamorous as it was for Johnson.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Dakota Johnson at the Calvin Klein Collection show. Emilio Madrid

Emilio Madrid