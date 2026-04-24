Today, Dakota Johnson and Alessandro Michele have proven one of fashion’s most loyal designer and muse pairings. Since taking the helm at Valentino, he’s dressed the actress in everything from lace hot pants to retro cutouts—a surprisingly maximalist streak for the typically minimalist Johnson, but one she’s wholeheartedly embraced. At last night’s Time100 Gala, her latest look by the Italian label was surprisingly statuesque while still making a statement.

Johnson floated onto the carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center for the occasion in a sweeping white gown, complete with a smoothly draped bodice and thin spaghetti straps. The stark style packed a dramatic punch from its matching cape, which was clasped beneath glittering sequined feathers. Together, both pieces created an angelic effect, with added sparkle from Roberto Coin’s elegant diamond drop earrings, rings, and a diamond-covered bracelet.

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images

Johnson’s attire wasn’t without a surprise, however. Stylist Kate Young paired the actress’s heavenly dress with gothically black leather mules, enhanced with a glamorous twist. The dark, pointed-toe style was topped by crystal-coated snakes, a signature Michele motif across his current Valentino era and his days at Gucci. Johnson’s always rife for a clever contrast on the red carpet, and this latest outing was no exception.

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images

Capes have been subtly trending this year across runways and red carpets, as well—in fact, Johnson’s fellow Time100 honorees Hilary Duff and Kate Hudson also wore the shape at the same event. Furthermore, it’s a favored silhouette of Michele’s, whose swirling iterations have encompassed feline beadwork, colorful sequins, rich velvets, and more ornate details over the years.

During Michele’s previous tenure at Gucci, Johnson became a loyal brand ambassador who frequently wore his intricate designs across red carpets and campaigns. It seems they were destined to come back together. Since Michele took the helm at Valentino, Johnson’s quickly become a brand ambassador and campaign star for the house. Now, after stepping out in some of its most dynamic ensembles, she’s affirmed that aesthetics might transform over time—but friendship is always in style.