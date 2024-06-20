Dakota Johnson Mixes Geek Chic With Pure Glam

Dakota Johnson, known for playing a doting college student in her breakout Fifty Shades role, is trying on the Dark Academia trend for size. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Johnson put her twist on the scholarly look with a helping hand from a throwback denim trend and some outright glam.

Johnson was seen arriving to the Los Angeles set on Wednesday in a pair of 2000s-inspired denim pants. She styled her low-slung bottoms with a white t-shirt and a cropped black cardigan that she left partially unbuttoned at the top. A thin Gucci-branded belt added a hint of logomania to Johnson’s outfit which she also accessorized with a dark green shoulder bag and white sling back pumps. While a cardigan like Johnson’s is sure to satisfy the Dark Academia crowd, it was her glam that really aced the look which is essentially all about a grungier twist on prep school style.

The actress bypassed her world-famous blunt bangs in favor of a tousled bouffant updo that she paired with a nude lip, dewy skin, and statement gold earrings. A pair of black cat eye sunglasses had us ready to call the actress Professor Johnson.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the evening, Johnson slipped into a monochrome look that proved to be more in keeping with her usual pared-back fashion leanings. She sported a full Khaite look from the New York brand’s pre-fall 2024 collection. Johsnon paired a below-the-waist suit jacket with a plunging white tank top and breezy palazzo pants. An emerald green Gucci Jackie bag added a pop of color to the outfit before Johnson rounded everything off with cat-eye shades, the same white shoes she wore earlier in the day, and her signature brunette bangs.

If Johnson’s previous look was full-on Dark Academia, this one was all about some chic and sleek Stealth Wealth.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

During her sit-down with Kimmel, Johnson discussed her forthcoming film Daddio—all the while maneuvering around a minor wardrobe malfunction when the strap of her Bottega Veneta dress came undone. “My dress just fell off,” she said to Kimmel, adding “I’ll just hold it.”

She joked “The movie is really good.”