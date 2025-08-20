Dakota Johnson knows how to make an entrance—and an exit. Johnson, celebrating the premiere of her new film, Splitsville, in Los Angeles last night, slipped into a pair of distinctly different yet equally striking disco looks, proving that one night really can call for two perfect dresses.

The actor started her night by channeling peak red carpet glamour in a custom Gucci number. The bespoke design featured a strapless silhouette with a fitted, draped corset and a floor-length skirt. Like many of Johnson’s red carpet outfits, the piece was simple in design, but not to be missed thanks to its metallic leather fabric that caught the light from every angle. Adding to the dress’s simplicity was a minimal hair and makeup look, along with silver jewelry that kept the focus on the dress’s color way.

Johnson was joined on the red carpet by her Splitsville co-stars—Adria Arjona, Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin—and her mom, Melanie Griffith, who looked chic in a double-breasted power suit.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

But the night didn’t end there, as Johnson had one final party trick up her sleeve following the screening.

After the premiere and red carpet, Johnson reemerged for the after-party in a second look that leaned more sultry. She changed into a thigh-length dance dress from Gucci’s fall 2025 collection, which, like her first look of the evening, was designed in a shimmery fabric. This emerald green number, however, was distinguished by long sleeves and a looser silhouette. To accompany the quick change, Johnson kept her glam and accessory choices the same throughout the evening, but was able to show off her pointed-toe heels due to her dress’s shortened hemline.

In a world of overly thought-out looks, let Johnson’s quick-change stand as proof that true party style doesn’t need to try so hard.