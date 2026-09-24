Dakota Johnson’s Lingerie Dress Is Erotic-Thriller Appropriate

Dakota Johnson has the erotic-thriller dress code down. At the U.K. premiere of her upcoming psychological film Verity, she donned a see-through lingerie look brimming with femme-fatale allure.

The actor chose a completely sheer ivory Colleen Allen dress with a column silhouette and romantic flowery lace detailing. Its ethereal aesthetic was starkly offset by the black Fleur de Mal silk lingerie set she wore underneath. The look was full of jarring contrast—aptly fitting for the hyperstylized sensuality and eerie vibe of Verity.

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The film, directed by Michael Showalter and based on the book by Colleen Hoover, follows Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson) as a struggling writer in need of work. She’s hired by Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett) to ghostwrite the remaining books of his recently paralyzed wife, best-selling author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway). Unnerving revelations unfold. Or as Johnson described it: “It’s a twist on top of a twist on top of a twist.”

The trailer alone leans heavily into the gothic-tinged sensuality of ’90s-era erotic thrillers with risk-seeking leading women—and Johnson’s dress only furthers the narrative. Hitting theaters on October 2, Verity promises to be sexy, gory, and full of can’t-look-away darkness. Johnson has just the outfit for the occasion.