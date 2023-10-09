When photographs of David and Victoria Beckham’s wedding hit British newsstands in 1999, the public clamored to get a glimpse of the A-list couple’s ceremony. It makes sense, given their respective careers in sport, music, and fashion. But there’s also a certain something when it comes to Posh and Becks that’s hard to come by in other celebrity couples—a spirit that is no better exemplified by their individual, and often matching, styles.
Even before the were officially married, the Beckhams were showcasing their soon-to-be signature fashion by announcing their engagement in matching turtlenecks. They later went on to stage a wedding for the ages the next year—where snaps of the bride’s Vera Wang gown, which flew across the Atlantic four times, were sold for upwards of one million dollars. After the ceremony, they switched into memorable, purple his-and-hers looks which David has since called “ridiculous.”
Though over two decades has passed sine that moment, David and Victoria’s rolodex of public appearances—from the airport terminal to the Met Gala red carpet—have been unrivaled in their coordinating ability. Below, take a look back at Victoria and David Beckham’s best couple’s style moments, from the early aughts until now.