When photographs of David and Victoria Beckham’s wedding hit British newsstands in 1999, the public clamored to get a glimpse of the A-list couple’s ceremony. It makes sense, given their respective careers in sport, music, and fashion. But there’s also a certain something when it comes to Posh and Becks that’s hard to come by in other celebrity couples—a spirit that is no better exemplified by their individual, and often matching, styles.

Even before the were officially married, the Beckhams were showcasing their soon-to-be signature fashion by announcing their engagement in matching turtlenecks. They later went on to stage a wedding for the ages the next year—where snaps of the bride’s Vera Wang gown, which flew across the Atlantic four times, were sold for upwards of one million dollars. After the ceremony, they switched into memorable, purple his-and-hers looks which David has since called “ridiculous.”

Though over two decades has passed sine that moment, David and Victoria’s rolodex of public appearances—from the airport terminal to the Met Gala red carpet—have been unrivaled in their coordinating ability. Below, take a look back at Victoria and David Beckham’s best couple’s style moments, from the early aughts until now.

2023 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On their way to the Jacquemus show in Versailles via ferry boat, the Beckhams looked straight out of a Bond scene in coordinated neutral ensembles.

2018 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Beckhams have made a habit of matching on the red carpet over the years—here, at the 2018 Fashion Awards, they showed up in a navy double-breasted suit and a strappy halter dress.

2014 Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images At the 2014 Met Gala, the Beckhams went for white forward looks on the red carpet, with Victoria choosing a design from her own label.

2011 WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The couple matched, in a Royal way, for the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate.

2008 Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images In a sheer, lace dress and classic tuxedo, Victoria and David made their own respective statements on the Met Gala’s red carpet.

2007 Sylvia Linares/FilmMagic/Getty Images By 2007, the Beckhams had mastered the art of matching red carpet dressing.

2006 Salvatore Laporta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Posh and Becks put on their black tie best for the 2006 wedding of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise.

2005 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Down to the chunky waist belts and graphic t-shirt, these 2005 looks were the epitome of mid-aughts style.

2004 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images As Victoria went with a corseted black dress, David opted for his usual denim, blazer, and button down combination.

2003 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images In 2003, the item looked angelic in all-white ensembles at the MTV Video Music Awards. Truly, it’s a rarity we get VMA couples moments of this caliber anymore.

2003 KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images Though a cross-continent flight may call for something more casual, Victoria (who wore white pumps) matched with her husband in coordinated blazers and denim.

2003 Getty Images/3rd Party - Misc/Getty Images The couple were rather sophisticated in black looks as David received the Order of the British Empire award from Queen Elizabeth.

2002 Nick Potts - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Here, the Beckhams headed to David’s game in black tailoring.

2002 David Westing/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With their newborn Brooklyn by their side (who got in on the coordinating fun, too), the Beckhams kept up their matching streak with black and light brown looks.

2001 Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Even on the Cannes red carpet, the couple pulled out their matching best.

2001 Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a very early aughts move, Victoria’s cut-out pants and low-slung tank meshed perfectly with David’s two-piece suit and white button down.

2000 PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Though they looked ready for a night out in sleeveless tops and baggy pants, the Beckhams were actually on their way to meet Prince (now King) Charles in 2000.

2000 Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images Clearly, the Beckham’s leather collection is rather extensive—here, they wore cropped motorcycle jackets to a 2000 event.

2000 Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images From the patent leather trench to the zebra boots, there was a lot going on with this 2000 couples look. And that’s what made it so good.

1999 Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images While they looked primed for the Matrix, the pair were actually attending a 1999 Versace party where they opted for his-and-hers leather looks.

1999 Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The newlywed’s night out best consisted of coordinating denim, sequins, and some champagne for good measure.