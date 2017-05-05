Before Deborah Ann “Debbie” Harry became the iconic bleach blonde front woman of the new wave punk band Blondie, she was the adopted daughter of two gift shop owners in New Jersey, a go-go dancer, and Playboy Bunny. It wasn’t until the mid-70s that she took to the stage as a singer, but all along she had more style and attitude that she knew what to do with, a coquetish badass-ness that made her a star. Beyond her hair and eye makeup, she was a pioneer of the mid-70s to late-80s style we see everywhere on the runways today, from one-shoulder tops to berets.

And well into five decades into her career, she hasn’t lost her touch. These days, she can be spotted at fashion week parties in Paris, New York, and everywhere in between, still performing on some of the biggest stages in music. Throughout it all, her style has defined a generation—mixing prints, playful colors, and ‘70s and ‘80s elements with an undeniable touch of punk. To celebrate the icon’s 78th birthday, take a look back at her best style moments over the years.

2023: Glastonbury Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just days before her 78th birthday, Harry and Blondie performed at the annual Glastonbury festival. Here, she wore a sequined skirt and balero that she paired with a graphic t-shirt and wrap around sunglasses.

2021: Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harry attended the 2021 Met Gala wearing a billowing Zac Posen gown that mixed an American flag-inspired skirt and denim bustier.

2019: The Rainforest Fund Benefit Concert Kevin Kane/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harry is known for her statement-making style. Fittingly, during a 2019 performance, she wore a red cape with “Stop Fucking the Planet” written on the back. Underneath, she went with a sequined mini dress, ripped tights, and her signature knee-length boots.

2017: The Roundhouse Getty Images Never one for subtlety, Harry performed at The Roundhouse in London wearing another garment that read: “Stop Fucking the Planet.”

2016: Coach Prom Getty Images Harry attended the “Coach Prom” in a red letterman’s jacket, camouflage dress, and metallic boots.

2013: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Who better to embody the Met Gala’s 2013 theme "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" than Harry? At the annual event, the singer wore an eclectic Tommy Hilfiger ensemble.

2007: Marc Jacobs Show Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images At Marc Jacobs’ fall/winter 2007 show at The Armory in New York City, Harry braved the cold in a black look with red and fur detailing.

2005: Swarovski Fashion Rocks Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In 2005, Harry teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger to attend the Swarovski Fashion Rocks event in Monte Carlo, Monaco. She wore a simple black slip dress, a brown long sleeve shrug, and knee-high boots.

2003: Grammy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Harry mixed leather and fur for the 2003 Grammy Awards, donning a khaki lace-up mini dress and knee-high boots to the annual event.

1999: City Kids Foundation Benefit Getty Images Harry certainly made her mark in a surreal, colorful jumpsuit at the City Kids Foundation Benefit in 1999.

1992: New York Film Critics Award Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Harry has never been one to shy away from vibrant patterns. At the New York Film Critics Award, she appeared in a cheetah and camouflage multi-color look.

1990: Marcus Amphitheater Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images At the Marcus Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Harry went all in on red with a bold, fringe suit set.

1989: Amsterdam, Netherlands Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns The singer performed in Amsterdam wearing a leopard print bodysuit and knee-high black boots. Even in her middle-age, she wasn’t afraid to take risks.

1987: Art Against AIDS Auction Getty Images Harry attended the “Art Against AIDS” Cocktail Party and Auction at Sotheby’s in New York City with Richard Gere wearing a colorful ensemble.

1981: Blondie Performance NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images During a performance of “'Come Back Jonee” in 1981, Harry wore a Western-themed ensemble complete with a cowboy hat.

1978: Blanford Studios Getty Images Harry sang her Blondie tunes in blue gloves at Blanford Studios in London. She paired them with a coordinating button-down and her signature bleach blonde hair.

1978: Shinko Music Getty Images While visiting Shinko Music in Tokyo, Japan, Harry showed up in a black mini dress with figure-eight cutouts and knee-high boots.

1977: Los Angeles, California Getty Images The musician wore a striped (and ripped) halter top to perform onstage with Blondie in 1977.

1975: Blondie Portrait Anthony Barboza/Archive Photos/Getty Images Blondie was doing merch long before everyone else. Here, Harry modeled the punk rock band’s embroidered script sweater top in the mid-’70s.

1970: Blondie Performance Chris Gabrin/Redferns/Getty Images Harry looked electric in a one-shoulder blue jumpsuit to perform with Blondie. She would often wear similar silhouettes throughout her career.