A Breakdown of Demi Moore’s 2026 Cannes Film Festival Style

It is quite the honor to get tapped as a member of the Cannes Film Festival jury. It signals the respect from one's cineam peers and trust in their taste. Members pick the festival’s winner, after all. But there is a lot of pressure on the jury, not only to choose deserving honorees, but also to show up to every red carpet and photocall looking worthy of the appointment. Throughout the festival, a jury member may attend dozens of events—often two or three in just one day—and they need a new and appropriate look for each one. Not everyone is up for such a task, but when Demi Moore was appointed to the 2026 Cannes jury, there was no question that she could handle it.

Moore and her long-time stylist Brad Goreski have been taking us on a nonstop sartorial journey since the festival kicked off earlier this month. Starting with a playful Jacquemus number, Moore has brought glamour, sophistication, and a touch of camp with a wide array of ensembles. Truly, who would expect her to follow up a sparkling Tamara Ralph dress with that pink Matières Fécales number? Absolutely no one. And something tells us Moore has more in store as the festival continues. Below, a look at all of her ensembles thus far.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moore attended the Chopard Miracle Gala on May 18 in a Nina Ricci look featuring the unexpected combination of a suit jacket and voluminous, tulle-layered skirt.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images On May 16, Mariacarla Boscono wore this fur Gucci top down the runway in New York during Demna’s resort 2027 show. Two days later, and it was on Moore at the Fjord premiere in the South of France.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moore has been wearing a lot of Chopard jewels throughout the festival, which is fitting considering the luxury brand is a sponsor of the event. But when the actor attended the Kering Women in Motion Awards on May 17, she swapped out her regular gems for a Boucheron necklace, an especially striking piece that stood out against her purple, croc leather Gucci dress.

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images The actor looked very chic in an all-white look from Ami Paris with a Tod’s handbag, which she wore to the Ami Paris luncheon on May 17.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images While for the most part, Moore has been bringing some classic red carpet glamour to Cannes, she decided to mix things up a bit for the Paper Tiger premiere on May 18. The actor arrived to the screening in a campy, hot pink Matières Fécales fall 2026 dress with a shredded hem and comically large bow.

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images As if the crystal-covered Tamara Ralph spring 2026 couture dress Moore wore to the Trophée Chopard dinner on May 15 wasn’t glamorous enough, the actor paired it with a gorgeous, ostrich feather shawl. Of course, she completed the look with Chopard jewelry.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images Moore’s Cannes luggage was packed with custom Gucci. The actor wore the brand once again to the Fatherland premiere on May 14.

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor took a break from colorful gowns and wore a black tailored look from Magda Butrym, featuring knee-length bottoms and a peplum jacket, to the Nespresso x Brut party on May 14.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moore attended the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala on May 14 in a purple sequin halter-neck gown from Ashi Studio.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor wore yet another custom Gucci look to the La Vie D'Une Femme premiere on May 13. The piece was inspired by a Gucci by Tom Ford spring 2003 mini dress Moore wore to the Matrix Reloaded premiere a top a pair of jeans.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moore attended the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth dinner in an Ami Paris dress featuring a simple black t-shirt top and ivory skirt.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images By day two of the festival, it became clear that we were in for quite the fashion spectacle courtesy of Moore. The actor attended the jury photocall on May 12 in a colorful, polka-dotted Jacquemus fall 2026 dress.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Moore kicked off her red carpet appearances at the opening ceremony in a white, sequined custom Jacquemus dress and Chopard jewelry.