Demi Moore’s Best Red Carpet Moments Prove Good Style Can Survive the Decades

Ever since her breakthrough role in the 1985 cult classic St. Elmo's Fire, Demi Moore has been in the spotlight. Her run of successful roles in the ’90s in films like Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Indecent Proposal sky-rocketed her to A-list status, and made her the highest paid actress by the middle of the decade. Of course, Moore isn’t just known for her acting prowess, but her high-profile relationships as well, specifically with Bruce Willis, and then Ashton Kutcher. But even when the actress was walking the red carpet with her arm candy, eyes were always on her look of the evening. Ever since the ’80s, Moore has been turning out interesting and unexpected ensembles, starting from when she DIY’d her own dress for the 1989 Oscars. Since then, though, she has left the designing to the pros, finding her style in the form of mini dresses, menswear-inspired ensembles, and column silhouettes. And it seems that in recent years, the actress has been experimenting more than ever, opting for brighter colors and unexpected textures when she hits the red carpet. A constant in the fashion week front row for decades, it has always been clear that Moore has quite the eye for style. And now, in honor of her 60th birthday, we’re looking back at the actress’ best red carpet moments over the past forty years.

2023: CFDA Fashion Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress wore a sequin-covered Carolina Herrera strapless dress to the CFDA Awards in November 2023.

2023: Fashion Trust US Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Moore was joined by her daughter, Scout, at the Fashion Trust US Awards, and the pair coordinated in highlighter-hued clothes. Moore, for her part, opted for a Givenchy fall 2023 look, featuring a black faux fur coat layered on top of a green silk organza dress with a leather bag to match.

2021: The Fashion Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Considering Moore attended The Fashion Awards 2021 with Kim Jones, it makes sense that she wore Fendi, specifically an embellished ombré dress with a tulle train from the designer’s fall 2021 couture collection for the brand.

2021: WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Moore brought a bit of suiting to the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, wearing a velvet Fendi resort 2022 look with just a bra underneath.

2021: Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images For the 2021 Elle event, Moore opted for a simple, black strapless dress with a crossbody gold chain detail from Schiaparelli spring 2021.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moore went simple and chic for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2021, wearing a Saint Laurent column dress, covered in sequins to add a little, subtle shine.

2019: “Camp: Notes On Fashion” Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While many threw on the color for the Camp-themed 2019 Met Gala, Moore stood out for a completely different reason—the simplicity of her plunging Saint Laurent dress.

2017: Blind Premiere Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images The actress did not shy away from color at the premiere of her film, Blind, opting to pair a pink and black floral Gucci fall 2017 suit with purple heels.

2017: Rough Night Premiere Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic/Getty Images Moore seemed especially happy to promote her comedy, Rough Night, and she was all smiles at the premiere, while in a flowing, pastel Dior dress.

2017: Harper’s Bazaar 150th Anniversary Party Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress went for an edgier look for Harper’s anniversary event, wearing Monse in the form of an asymmetric leather skirt and grommet-covered white tee.

2016: LACMA Art + Film Gala Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Moore wore an adorable Gucci mini dress with red puff sleeves to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2016.

2016: Screen Actors Guild Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Not only did this sheer, ruffled Zac Posen spring 2003 shirt dress come from the designer’s second collection ever, but it actually spent 13 years in Moore’s own closet before she found the right time to wear it.

2015: CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Moore wore a black Zac Posen sundress with a keyhole cutout detail to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015.

2014: LACMA Art + Film Gala Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2015 LACMA Gala, Moore opted for slightly more drama, attending in a jacquard Zac Posen resort 2015 dress with a completely open back.

2011: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moore embraced the theme of the 2011 Met Gala in a feather-covered Prabal Gurung fall 2011 dress.

2011: No Strings Attached Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Just a few months after the No Strings Attached premiere (where Moore wore a black mini dress with a zipper detail), she and then-husband Ashton Kutcher announced their decision to get a divorce.

2010: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Moore wore a liquid silver Lanvin dress that gathered at the waist to the 2010 Met Gala.

2010: The Joneses Premiere Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actress wore a pink Marchesa mini dress with a back bustle when she was joined by Kutcher at the premiere of her film, The Joneses.

2010: Academy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Moore wore a nude Versace gown with a skirt of cascading ruffles to the Oscars in 2010.

2010: Valentine’s Day Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images This cute, white Chanel couture mini dress was the perfect choice to wear to the film premiere of Valentine’s Day.

2009: Sorority Row Premiere Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Moore wore a black, belted Oscar de la Renta dress to support her daughter, Rumer, at the premiere of her film in 2010.

2009: White House Correspondents’ Dinner Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In 2009, Kutcher and Moore took a break from movie premieres to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together, with Kutcher looking dapper in a classic tux and Moore in a grayish-purple one-shoulder dress.

2009: Berlin International Film Festival, Happy Tears Premiere Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The actress stayed warm at the Berlin Film Festival, covering up her gray embellished mini dress with a black fur coat.

2009: Golden Globe Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Moore wore a light pink Dior dress with a crossover neck detail to the Golden Globes in 2009.

2007: Mr. Brooks Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images When in doubt, Moore always opts for a mini dress, just like she did at the premiere of her film, Mr. Brooks, in 2007.

2007: Screen Actors Guild Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Kutcher and Moore attended the 2007 SAGs arm-in-arm, with Moore wearing a blue dress with a gathered ruffle down the front.

2005: A Lot Like Love Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images The actress opted for pants, a blouse, and a Chanel bag when supporting Kutcher at the premiere of his 2005 film.

2003: Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Moore loves a jewel tone, and she went all in on jade for the premiere of the Charlie’s Angels sequel, wearing a bra-bearing green ruffled mini dress with a velvet blazer on top from Yves Saint Laurent.

2001: “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years” Met Gala New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News/Getty Images The actress posed with designer Donna Karan at the 2001 Met Gala, looking gorgeous in a gold dress with a Grecian draping detail.

1998: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Moore showed off a head of ringlet curls while wrapping herself up in a black fur stole at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 1998.

1997: Emmy Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images In 1997, Moore attended the Emmys with her then-husband, Bruce Willis while wearing a blue sequin column dress.

1997: G.I. Jane Premiere Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Moore kept her look sleek for the G.I. Jane premiere, wearing a simple black dress to promote her film.

1997: Cannes Film Festival Pool ARNAL/CATARINA/CHARRIAU/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The actress accessorized her purple floral dress with vintage-style accessories, including a lariat necklace.

1997: Golden Globe Awards Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images Moore wore a silver floral dress to the 1997 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for her role in the TV movie If These Walls Could Talk.

1996: If These Walls Could Talk Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Cher matched her co-star in all black at the premiere of their television film.

1996: Striptease Premiere Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Moore showed off her shaved head and family while wearing a black halter dress at the Striptease premiere in 1996.

1995: Die Hard: With a Vengeance Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Before she shaved her head for G.I. Jane, Moore wore her hair down with a black jacket dress while accompanying Willis at the premiere of the latest Die Hard film.

1994: Disclosure Premiere Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Moore suited up in a pin-stripe set for the Disclosure premiere in 1994.

1993: Indecent Proposal Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress once again opted for a menswear-inspired look at a movie premiere, pairing a suit with round glasses and some pigtails.

1993: People’s Choice Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Moore took quite the risk at the People’s Choice Awards, wearing only jewel-covered ankle bracelets with her gold and black embellished dress, leaving any actual shoes at home.

1992: A Few Good Men Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress epitomized ’90s style at the premiere of A Few Good Men, wearing another suit-inspired look featuring an oversized, pin-stipe jacket and a bowler hat.

1992: MTV Movie Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Moore wore a black velvet dress with a Mandarin collar to the 1992 MTV Movie Awards.

1992: Academy Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Clearly, the actress felt comfortable in her lilac Versace dress with a floral appliqué-covered bodice at the 1992 Oscars.

1991: Hudson Hawk Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Moore was seven months pregnant with her second daughter, Scout, when she attended the Hudson Hawk premiere in a velvet, long-sleeved dress.

1991: Golden Globe Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Willis and Moore matched in black and white suited looks at the 1991 Golden Globes.

1990: Die Hard 2 Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The inspiration behind Willis and Moore’s look for the premiere of the Die Hard sequel is honestly unclear. Willis seemed to go for a tropical look, while Moore embraced a 1920s flapper aesthetic with a pink floral dress and white hat.

1990: Golden Globe Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Moore accessorized her sparkly white Golden Globes dress with a lavender shawl.

1989: Academy Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Believe it or not, Moore actually created this look on her own, out of bike shorts, a corset, and some metallic fabric. Unfortunately, the DIY ensemble landed her on many worst dressed lists that year.

1984: Golden Globe Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The then-22-year-old actress wore an ethereal white dress to the 1984 Golden Globes.