It was a full-on early aughts revival at Demna’s debut Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week today, with the Hilton sisters sitting front row, lots of ultra-low waists and fitted tops, and Kate Moss wearing a slinky dress with a “GG” thong. But perhaps no one better represented the era’s pastimes than Demi Moore, who not only brought her pint-sized pooch along with her, but also re-created a Tom Ford-era Gucci look worn by none other than Victoria and David Beckham.

Moore, accompanied by her miniature chihuahua, Pilaf, stepped out to the brand’s fall 2026 in a sleek all-black look. The actor’s fitted, zip-up moto jacket with matching ultra-skinny trousers brought back images of Tom Ford-designed Gucci outfit the Beckhams wore to a 1999 Versace party in London. (Yes, Beckham has admitted that it was probably a fashion faux pas to wear Gucci to a Versace party.)

As for Moore, she added her own polish to the look with monochrome finishes: pointed-toe horse bit stilettos, a structured handbag, a wet-look bob, and angular glasses. But, arguably, the most important accessory was Pilaf.

The pup sat in her mom lap’s during the show and got her own photo opportunity as Moore posed on the step and repeat. Fittingly, she even mingled with Donatella Versace (apparently there’s no hard feelings about Beckham’s original fashion sin). The Beckham’s middle son, Romeo, was also in attendance. Surely, he recognized Moore’s subtle homage.

The Beckham’s fitted leather jackets and coordinating trousers, styled separately on the runway, from Tom Ford’s spring 1999 collection. “The bizarre thing was it was a Versace event, but we turned up wearing matching Gucci leather,” Victoria told Vogue in 2018. “I think it was relevant at the time… I think so. Maybe it was just as funny back then; I just didn’t know about it.” David, for his part, agreed with his wife’s assessment. “Obviously back then it felt like a good idea, but now talking about it, it would have been absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

Today in Milan, Moore made the case that the most authentic aughts throwback isn’t a low-rise pant or logo thong—it’s a celebrity, her impossibly tiny dog, and head-to-toe leather.