Print is in, according to Demi Moore. The actor just stepped out in New York City with the front page news—literally—in hand.

Doing press for Landman season two, Moore hit the town yesterday in a full look from the Brandon Maxwell spring 2026 collection. And while Moore’s fashion choices—and her pint-sized Chihuahua, Pilaf—are usually the ones making headlines, it was her bag that was the most newsworthy item she had on. She held onto a leather east-west bag with a single strap on one side. Nestled in it? The Financial Times, the daily British paper known for its coverage of business and economic affairs.

Paired with a leather bomber, a black fringe skirt, and high heels, the tongue-in-cheek accessory was an intellectual twist on the It bag.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

For Maxwell’s spring 2026 show during New York Fashion Week, which also marked the brand’s tenth anniversary, the designer created a series of bags that had deliberate pouches ready to string a folded newspaper through. Along with The Financial Times, models held onto The New York Times and, yes, even the gossip-y New York Post. Invitations were on-theme as guests received copies of custom Brandon Maxwell newspapers.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Fashion and newspapers have long been in dialogue, dating as far back as the 1930s when Elsa Schiaparelli used clippings of press articles as collaged prints for her fantastical designs. Then, perhaps most iconically, there’s John Galliano’s The Christian Dior Daily print from fall 2000, which featured, often negative, press reviews. It’s the same print that became a staple of Galliano’s eponymous line and was made most famous by everyone’s favorite fictional newspaper columnist, Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

But recently, the newspaper—and more largely, the written word—is once again on the comeback among the fashion set. Maxwell’s fellow New York designer Joseph Altuzarra left books that inspired his collections on the seats of guests each season. In London, Stella Maxwell had models hold onto The Stella Times for her spring 2025 show. And the newsprint pattern, many of which appear directly inspired by Galliano’s iteration, have popped up everywhere from Helmut Lang and Demna’s Balenciaga to Bottega Veneta and Vaquera over the past few years.

In a world where most get their news from podcasts or some guy on TikTok, perhaps the ultimate flex of one’s intellect is wearing your newspaper on your sleeve.