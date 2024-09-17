In the body horror flick The Substance , Demi Moore plays a woman who turns to a black market drug in hopes of becoming a younger version of herself albeit with a horrifying price. In a true power move, Moore smartly wore a mosaic gown to the satirical drama’s premiere last night. A shattered red dress fit for a film focused on shattering beauty standards.

Moore’s spring 2025 Oscar de la Renta was a timeless va-va-voom silhouette that seemed to crack right before our eyes. The dress began with a plunging sweetheart neckline before flowing into a floor-skimming train. But the true focus here was the red and black mosaics. Moore’s dress was full of high-sheen pieces of varying sizes that created an almost floral-like pattern. The result was something akin to an Italian fresco painting or, in the case of Moore, a subtle nod to the state of Hollywood’s beauty standards. There’s been plenty of on-the-nose method dressing recently, but Moore went about things in a rather understated way.

The actress let her Oscar de la Renta showpiece shine, opting to wear her black hair in tousled waves. She finished off her premiere outfit with a natural makeup look and a selection of silver diamonds.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Moore later posed on the red carpet with her The Substance co-stars Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley and her three daughters, Scout LaRue, Tallulah, and Rumer Willis. Scout LaRue, 33, channeled the Boho chic resurgence in chocolate brown sheer while her sisters both opted for classic LBDs. Tallulah, 30, stepped out with a strapless mini and matching shoes while Rumer, 36, looked elegant in a dramatic off-the-shoulder number.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

In a recent interview, Moore called the proccess of filming The Substance “liberating.” Director Coralie Fargeat won Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival for the movie which is garnering considerable praise among critics for its bold, risk-taking storyline.

“What really struck me was the harsh violence against oneself,” told the The Guardian. “It’s not what’s being done to you, it’s what we do to ourselves.”

She continued, “We’ve all had moments where you go back and you’re trying to fix something, and you’re just making it worse to the point where you’re incapacitated. We’re seeing these small things nobody else is looking at, but we’re so hyper-focused on all that we’re not. All of us, if we start to think our value is only with how we look then ultimately we’re going to be crushed.”