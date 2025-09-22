Demna’s First Gucci Collection Is Here

Let the Demna era at Gucci begin, In a surprise drop today, the house’s newly appointed artistic director unveiled his first collection in a lookbook titled La Famiglia, starring a cast of characters that embody “the Gucciness of Gucci.” The 37-look lineup, according to the brand, is meant as a primer—“defining the aesthetic base upon which Demna’s Gucci vision will be built leading up to his first show in February.”

Captured by photographer Catherine Opie, the series of portraits introduces an eclectic family of archetypes—each one representing a bit of Gucci’s history through Demna’s lens. “I shaped the collection by imagining a constellation of characters, asking myself what Gucci means to me, from its archive to the many identities it embodies,” he told WWD. “I gathered an imaginary family to carry the story, each figure holding a fragment of the broader narrative.”

Those figures include L’Incazzata, embodied by Mariacarla Boscono in a scarlet red coat that nods to an item Demna bought as a child, sparking his love of fashion. Alex Consani as La Bomba channels a fearless bombshell; Miss Aperitivo, in sequins and heels, appears simply determined to have fun. Elsewhere, titles like La Contessa, La Mecenate, and Sciura nod to Milanese refinement, while La Diva, in a cobalt blue faux fur exudes Sophia Loren glamour.

The collection also revisits the house’s heritage signatures. The Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag appears re-proportioned for today, while the iconic Horsebit loafer and GG monogram resurface with a maximalist spirit—styled head to toe in true all-or-nothing fashion. The Flora motif is reborn in a darker, nocturnal palette, while silhouettes range from feathered opera coats to sheer hosiery dresses, extending glamour into menswear with black-tie swimwear and transparent tailoring. “Dressing for pleasure,” as the press note explains, is central to this “unapologetically sexy, extravagant, and daring new chapter.”

And there is more to come: on September 23, at the start of Milan Fashion Week, Demna will unveil a star-studded short film expanding on La Famiglia, further setting the tone for his vision. That vision, the brand notes, is about “going back to the future by way of the past.

The La Famiglia collection will be available in select Gucci stores September 25 through October 12. Below, a look at some of the highlights.

