The designer is having the time of his life—and thinks you should too.
Written byJanelle Okwodu
“In my VIP section, the DJ is rocking and we’re having a blast,” says Smith (above, at an event in Miami). “Of course, I’m in LaQuan Smith: a lamb leather suit I made. It’s a blazer with wide-leg trousers and, believe it or not, a belly chain I purchased on Amazon!” Photograph by Aaron Idelson.
LaQuan Smith, the designer known for bringing sexy back to runways and celebrity wardrobes, believes in the power of joy in fashion and beyond. “My entire existence has been about celebration,” he says. “Growing up in New York during a moment when there was such vibrant nightlife is what originally inspired me to create the kind of clothing I’m designing.” As a teenager in Queens in the early 2000s, he was too young to hang out at Bungalow 8 or experience the energy of the hip-hop–fueled runways of Baby Phat and Sean John, but he studied the scene’s intricacies through glossy magazines and television shows. “Sometimes I think I was born too late,” he says. “I would have loved to attend those kinds of things, because they shaped my tastes and the way I look at life.” Smith’s grandmother gave him his first sewing machine when he was 13, and he started designing looks based on the outré styles that had been burned into his consciousness. By the time he was a student at the High School of Art and Design, Smith, now 35, knew his stuff. “There were moments when I wasn’t on the guest list, but I snuck my way in,” he says. “Or I knew there was some fierce bouncer at the door, and I couldn’t get in to save my life—but that exclusivity creates desire.” Since making his New York Fashion Week debut in 2010, he has moved from modest presentations to epic events. “I didn’t wake up one day and say, ‘Hey, I want to be the king of partying in New York,’ but we’re creating these moments that other brands aren’t,” says Smith. “A great party takes away all the seriousness; it allows people to share in an experience and make a new memory.”