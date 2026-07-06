Dior Fall 2026 Couture Melds Sculptural Fashion With “Spontaneous Joy”

The blazing Parisian sun was blocked by perfectly positioned palm trees on Monday at the Musée Rodin, where Dior held its buzzy fall 2026 couture show. Focusing on craftsmanship from India, France, and beyond, creative director Jonathan Anderson used the work of American sculptor Lynda Benglis as a starting point for the collection, his sophomore couture outing since becoming head of Dior in April 2025. Fall 2026 couture was a textural wonderland, rife with an explosion of decadent fringe, plissé bows, and a garden of hand-sculpted floral appliqués. The symphony of metallic pleats, sparkling tweeds, and brilliantly crinkled and manipulated fabrics was positioned as a response to Benglis’s unique wax paintings and poured latex sculptures.

Anderson’s distinct aesthetic at Dior has taken shape through two major concepts: sinuous tailoring via easy, dreamlike-yet-still-wearable silhouettes with cinematic movement; or hyper embellished, detail-rich clothing that mirrors art. This time, we saw both. Think: subdued frocks accented with fluffy feathers or monumental, elaborate transparent fans (which elicited audible gasps from the audience) attached to the fronts and backs of gowns and covered in tassels with a spray of dainty fabric flowers.

Ever a devotee to accessories, Anderson completed the bags in his collection with extraspecial details. Antique fragments of chintz—a key textile of the collection, which sprouted from Anderson’s research of 18th-century traditional Indian craft—sourced from a specialist dealer, bedecked the Petit Diner and mini Lady Dior bags. The label also introduced four new bags in collaboration with Benglis, including the Dior Cigale in metallic plissé and the Dior Bow. Colorful, layered stone necklaces were bold and bright, created in Jaipur and Rajasthan out of mother of pearl, rock crystal, and carved green onyx. Another playful bag was shaped like an armadillo, finished in silver and hung from a dainty chain. But the accessories highlight of the collection were undoubtedly the dynamic pleated hats, each one with its own organic, crumpled, sculptural energy that complemented the references to Benglis’s work.

Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

“I was thinking of this idea of materiality, of femininity in a different way,” Anderson said before the looks hit the runway. “What I love about Lynda and her body of work is that there is something which has got a spontaneous joy. And at the same time, it’s muscular. I think she is one of the greatest living artists. I find her deeply inspiring and someone who challenges my viewpoint in how I see the form in my own work."

On the heels of dressing Taylor Swift for her wedding, Anderson closed the show with a wedding gown (as is often traditional in the world of couture) replete with a sumptuous train covered in ethereal fronds. Dior couture is truly in a new era—and it’s one where fashion, culture and craft collide; often with a dose of humor and a bit of wit.

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images