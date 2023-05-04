On March 31, Dior decamped from Paris to Mumbai where Maria Grazia Chiuri presented the house’s pre-fall 2023 collection against the historic backdrop of the Gateway to India. The spectacular runway show served as a celebration of traditional Indian craftsmanship and the master artisans of the city’s famous Chanakya Ateliers with whom Chiuri has worked for over two decades. “I personally wanted to celebrate and showcase the incredible knowledge India offers to the international world of fashion in the field of embroidery and the commitment of Chanakya’s founders to preserving India’s history and culture,” Chiuri said of her decision to stage the show in the country.

The collection featured a breathtaking array of pieces inspired by classic Indian silhouettes, from embroidered evening jackets and flowing dresses to detailed sari-like gowns in vibrant silks. Each look was expertly hand-crafted using the finest fabrics and materials including metallic threads and glittering floral appliqués. For what’s guaranteed to be an instant collector’s item, the house’s famous Book Tote bag received a playful makeover featuring symbolic elephants and tigers mingling among colorful Christian Dior signs inspired by those found in Mumbai. Rounding out the graphic print is the maison’s motto, “L’Union Fait La Force”—”Strength Through Unity”— a fitting reminder of the power of fashion to transcend borders.

Below, a look at the full collection, available now in Dior boutiques worldwide and on dior.com.

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior

Courtesy of Dior