At Dior Spring 2027, Jonathan Anderson Unveils a Garden of Delights in Full Bloom

Creative director Jonathan Anderson is carefully curating Dior’s new look with each fresh collection he creates. It’s been just over a year since he took the helm, and already, it seems, there are codes to which he’s wholly devoted. A few of them include skillful pleating, intricate details inspired by nature, and feminine flowy dresses with arty floral prints. Those motifs appeared today, during the spring 2027 show, which was held at the Tuileries Garden in Paris (the runway, especially built for the event, even featured bridges across the small ponds).

Nodding to the natural environment of the venue, the designer made a collection filled with summer staples pushed in new directions via magnificent technique. Strappy pleated dresses swished as they moved, with pleating-on-pleating appendages that created smaller, more discreet versions of the historic pannier shape that Anderson has often referenced in his past work. Ruffled, floral-print midi dresses came with asymmetric, voluminous hemlines that served as a more demure version of last season’s Marie Antoinette–ified, layered tutu skirts. For dramatic effect, fog billowed in the air while the models walked.

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Alongside jackets covered in a sea of baby-pink fabric petals and pairs of silver or copper leather pants, Jonathan Anderson’s Dior became alive with lightweight, ethereal textures (those petals were the textural highlight of the collection, by the way). There was a handful of black looks among the florals, but the overall feeling of the collection was altogether lighter. Instead of severe, sharp tailoring, the jackets and blazers had a feeling of pajama dressing, with soft shoulders, a kind of celebratory, lush feeling. Beyond the lack of hard lines and sharp shoulders, the statement Anderson made when it came to tailoring was: The bigger the cuff, the better! Large white cuffs that seemed to be almost the size of sailor hats peeked out of sleeves and made their presence known on the bottoms of cropped pants.

The striped button-down shirt was also reworked with a flowery sensibility through subtle pleats, and done in a bell-like shape. The classic knit sweater dress and matching cardigan became almost technical and sculptural with a shrunken, architectural look and sparkling rhinestones. The touches of painterly pale-pink and buttery-soft yellow felt like nods to peonies and buttercups. Cascades of silk petals grew from the models’ statement earrings, leaning even further into metaphors of an ever-growing, healthy garden.

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images