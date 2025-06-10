Doechii Makes a Case for Accessory Stacking at the BET Awards

Coco Chanel famously advised, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off”—but Doechii seems to have glanced in the mirror and done the exact opposite last night. At the 2025 BET Awards in Los Angeles, the rapper made a strong case for bright, bold color and stacked accessories.

Doechii slipped into a crimson Miu Miu look that featured a cropped scarf top and a pleated schoolgirl skirt. Though iterations of this set have been popular among the celebrity set on the red carpet, Doechii put her own mark on the silhouette via her accessory choices.

On her arms, the Grammy winner stacked more than a dozen bangles on top of one another. The bracelets were designed in varying shapes and materials, from lucite to silver and gold. She took the layered look a step further by styling a brown leather belt with a retro, chainlink one. Doechii tucked the more traditional belt into her skirt’s waistband but left the silver number to sit loosely on her hips. The result? An authentic twist on the recent belt stacking trend that only someone like Doechii could pull off.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Doechii continued her accessory play with the rest of her look. She wore 2000s-inspired Bayonetta glasses, statement hoop earrings, and clear Jimmy Choo heels with a blue floral detail. A long, braided hairstyle finished the look.

At the event, Doechii earned her first BET Award in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category. After accepting the honor, the star gave an impassioned speech, telling guests at the Peacock Theater that she felt a “responsibility as an artist” to speak on the immigration protests and raids happening in Los Angeles. Between the red carpet and her words, Doechii’s evening was full of poignant declarations. Read her speech below:

“I do want to address what’s happening right now, outside the building. There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest. And I want y’ll to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?”

“People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak for all oppressed people: For Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza. We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate and we protest against it.”