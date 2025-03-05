Just days after strutting down the Dsquared2 runway over in Milan, Doechii touched down at Paris Fashion Week with one thing on her mind: capital-F Fashion. The newly-minted Grammy winner has taken to the City of Light in a string of looks only she could pull off. Yesterday, that meant changing from her chic off-duty ‘fit to an outfit that had her looking like the Belle of the Ball at the Le Grand Diner du Louvre.

Doechii stepped out in Paris Tuesday wearing an inventive twist on the oversized suiting trend. The rapper based her look on an ab-baring pinstripe blouse with every button except one at the top undone. Low-waisted jeans that sat loosely on her hips added a casual touch to her look as did the ruffled, acid-wash suit coat she layered over top. The real stars of the outfit were Doechii’s accessories: a big, navy blue top hat, 2000s-esque glasses, and a striped necktie that she fashioned as a belt. Full suits and ties are back among the fashion set, but Doechii thought up perhaps the most inventive way of wearing the office accessory yet. Patterned Valentino pumps finished her look.

Doechii ended her evening at the inaugural Le Grand Diner du Louvre held inside the famous Parisian institution. Over 300 guests gathered for the Met Gala-esque event, including the likes of Gigi Hadid (who wore a stitched-together Moschino dress by Jeremy Scott), Anna Sawai, and Naomi Campbell. Doechii, meanwhile, traded her big, baggy jeans for a piece of museum-worthy couture. The rapper wore a sculptural dress emblazoned with sparkle from Alessandro Michele’s spring 2025 couture collection for Valentino.

As the evening progressed, Doechii delighted guests with a surprise performance. Of course, the rapper had one final fashion trick up her sleeve—she wore a custom Schiaparelli denim look with feet-shaped high heels to perform a selection of her hits. “To all the Americans, welcome to Paris,” Deochii said to the crowd. “And for all the Parisians, welcome to Doechii.”