The red carpet has been regularly getting a bit surreal since Daniel Roseberry debuted Schiaparelli’s otherworldly spring 2022 couture collection. It’s become a favorite among the most daring of celebs in the months following the maison’s Paris Fashion Week showing earlier this year. For proof of that, look no further than Doja Cat on Sunday night to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The 26-year-old rapper stole the show in a sculptural velvet corset worn atop a black floor-length skirt just short enough to offer a glimpse at her shoes, which were painted gold and shaped like actual feet. Whereas the model Rachel Marx had her nipples on full display when Roseberry debuted the collection this past January during Paris Haute Couture Week, Doja kept it (somewhat) red carpet appropriate with gold Agent Provocateur nipple pasties worn beneath a silk tulle bandeau that matched her ensemble’s lengthy train.

As if all that weren’t enough to make a statement, Doja slicked her into a simple ponytail, the better to showcase her massive ear-shaped gold earrings that wore their own set of bedazzled hoops. The 24-karat gold leaf extended to her bag, which was more like a sculpture of Saturn that came complete with a ring (quite fittingly for a rapper who just put out an album titled Planet Her). Later that night, the accessories proved to be a perfect companion for her gilded Top R&B Artist and Top Female R&B Artist awards.

Rachel Marx walks the runway of the Schiaparelli spring 2022 couture show during Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022. Photo by Peter White via Getty Images

We have Doja’s stylist Brett Alan Nelson to thank not just for the rapper’s look, but also for an update on whether or not she was serious about retiring. He recently shared a photo of her wearing Monse and another set of gold statement earrings, promising in the caption that she has “something” coming soon.