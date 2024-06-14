Your perspective on Dove Cameron probably depends on your age. The Gen Zers among us likely remember the actress from her Disney days, her TV show Liv and Maddie, and her run as the daughter of Maleficent in the trio of Descendants movies. Older audiences, however, may be more familiar with Cameron’s post-Disney career—her hit single, “Boyfriend,” her relationship with Måneskin frontman Damiano David, and her edgy style.

When Cameron first got on the screen, she stayed true to the girly, whimsical style we usually associate with child stars, but since then, a more gothic Cameron has emerged. Yes, there was the dying of her signature blonde locks, but also an embrace of leather, a dark eye, and a whole lot of platform heels. These days, one can expect the multi-hyphenate to step out in Marc Jacobs right off the runway or Paco Rabanne. But even though Cameron has moved on from her princess-adjacent days, she isn’t afraid to reference the past, and still brings out a floral number or ball gown every once in a while. That just means we have to expect the unexpected when it comes to Cameron. So, as we wait for her next red carpet moment, let’s take a look back at a decade of transformation as Cameron discovered her own personal style in real time.

2024: Cam For a Cause Gala Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Cameron tapped into her Disney roots with a princess-style Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2025 dress to the Cameron Boyce Foundation’s 3rd annual Cam for a Cause Gala.

2024: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” Met Gala Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress dripped in florals at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing a custom Diesel look inspired by the brand’s fall/winter 2024 collection, that combined romanticism with a shredded edge, representing the degradation of flowers.

2024: Pre-Grammy Gala Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cameron made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Damiano David at the Pre-Grammy Gala, wearing a red corset dress from Salih Balta.

2024: Spotify Best New Artist Party Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images The multi-hyphenate embraced her edgier side in a deconstructed blazer dress with an asymmetric hem and voluminous neckline from Situationist’s spring/summer 2024.

2023: CFDA Fashion Awards Variety/Variety/Getty Images Cameron wore Coach at the 2023 CFDA Awards, pairing a leather, ankle-length dress from the brand’s spring 2024 collection with a pair of ultra-platform Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

2023: Cam For a Cause Gala Unique Nicole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2023 Cam For a Cause Gala, Cameron opted for a more whimsical look courtesy of Erdem. She added to the quirky nature of the dress with a layer of metallic blue eyeshadow across her lids.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The sculptural, crystal-encrusted neckline on Cameron’s corseted Toni Maticevski dress added some glamour to the otherwise simple look.

2022: American Music Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cameron nabbed this edgy black and white look right off the Marc Jacobs fall 2022 runway.

2022: MTV Video Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress and singer wore a floral Paco Rabanne dress with some contrasting leather buckle details to the VMAs in 2022.

2022: Cam For a Cause Gala Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While this dress came from the Valentino fall 2022 collection—the season that birthed PP Pink—Cameron opted to wear a black look from the show, instead of one of the numerous Barbiecore-adjacent ensembles.

2022: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cameron looked like a walking sculpture in her Iris van Herpen “Spiral Nebula” dress—inspired by cosmic structures of spiral nebulas—to the 2022 Met Gala.

2021: CFDA Fashion Awards Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Cameron’s style often falls in the camp of very girly or hard-edged, and this ruffled Carolina Herrera number, topped with a large, black bow, definitely lands in the former category.

2021: LACMA Art + Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress went full twee in a pink, collared Gucci dress with a pleated skirt and three-headed snake motif on the bodice for the 10th annual LACMA Gala.

2021: MTV Video Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Usually, Cameron loves to make a bold statement on the red carpet, but at the 2021 VMAs, she opted for a more understated, even casual look, courtesy of Zeynep Arçay.

2021: Nickelodean’s Kids’ Choice Awards Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cameron looked adorable in a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress with a crystal-encrusted bodice at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2021.

2020: High Fidelity Premiere Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore an encrusted Roberto Cavalli suit to support her then-boyfriend Thomas Doherty at the High Fidelity premiere in 2020.

2019: InStyle Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Cameron embraced her sweeter side in a floral Alice McCall resort 2020 mini dress at the 5th annual InStyle Awards.

2019: Vanity Fair Oscar Party George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cameron went simple for the Oscars after party in 2019, wearing an Adeam gown with a low neckline and side cutouts covered in tulle.

2018: Harper’s Bazaar Icons Event Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress was years ahead of the Barbiecore trend, attending the Harper’s Bazaar Icons event in 2018 wearing a sequin-covered, hot pink Monique Lhuillier mini.

2018: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cameron went simple for the 75th annual Golden Globes, wearing a strapless Monique Lhuillier pre-fall 2017 dress with a bow detail at the waist to the award show.

2017: ESPYS Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore a unique, long-sleeved, high neck golden Marc Jacobs mini dress to present at the ESPYS in 2017.

2017: Descendants 2 Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cameron celebrated the premiere of Descendants 2 in a red and white, bow-adorned Vivienne Westwood spring 2017 dress.

2017: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images That actress looked adorable in a blue and green Monique Lhuillier dress with a keyhole cutout on the bustier top at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2017.

2017: Marie Claire Image Maker Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Years before Cameron embraced her edgier side, she dabbled with the aesthetic at the 2017 Marie Claire Image Maker Awards in a studded Herve Leger dress with a fringed hem.

2016: Teen Choice Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Cameron matched her white-blonde hair to a knee-length Alice + Olivia dress featuring a low neck and side cutouts.

2015: Teen Choice Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The then-19-year-old actress looked adorable in a blue lace Naeem Khan resort 2016 dress on the blue carpet of the 2015 Kids’ Choice Awards.

2015: Descendants Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cameron celebrated the premiere of the first Descendants film in a black lace top and pink satin circle skirt.

2015: Barely Lethal Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress attended the premiere of her film, Barely Lethal, in a simple, red satin Shoshanna dress.

2015: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cameron opted for a slightly more mature look at the 2015 KCAs, wearing a white shift mini dress with an attached cape from Nasty Gal to the award show.