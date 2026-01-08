Usually in a relationship, there’s one partner that is obviously the better dresser. That isn’t the case for Dove Cameron and Damiano David. The couple, who recently confirmed their engagement after about two years of dating, each have their own distinct points of view when it comes to fashion. There’s no “swag gap” to be found here. That makes their combined style moments all the better.

Whether they’re attending the Met Gala hand-in-hand or tackling the Oscar after parties together, the duo never back down from a statement. Usually for Cameron, that means elegant princess dresses from Valentino, tulle Richard Quinn confections, or even sheer Roberto Cavalli. David, the frontman for Italian rock band Måneskin, likes things edgy. He counts DSquared2 and Diesel among his favorite brands, and is almost always wearing leather.

Here, take in Cameron and David’s best couple style moments.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images While Cameron chose a plunging Roberto Cavalli gown, David stayed simple in a baggy suit to attend a 2025 gala in New York City. Though, his unbuttoned shirt echoed Cameron’s own daring neckline.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images The couple matched in black—Georges Hobeika for her, Dolce & Gabbana for him—at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Lila Seeley/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the GQ Men of the Year party in 2024, Cameron chose a curve-hugging Yvon gown while David opted for his leather suiting signature.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images David’s edgy Diesel ensemble was the ultimate contrast to Cameron’s fairytale Richard Quinn gown.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although the couple attended the Balmain spring 2024 in matching black pants, they went completely opposite routes up top. Cameron chose a sculptural gold blouse while David slipped into a plunging shirt with lapels.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images At a 2024 gala in Los Angeles, Cameron went the princess route in a strapless ball gown with polka dots. David, meanwhile, chose a leather bomber, pleated trousers, and a blue tie.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images The pair didn’t dissapoint for their Met Gala debut as a couple. Cameron embraced the “Garden of Time” in a custom Diesel gown while David dared to wear a sheer suit, also by Diesel.