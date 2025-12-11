At a party on the Upper East Side last night, Dove Cameron channeled one of the neighborhood’s folkloric style icons: Blair Waldorf.

Cameron stepped out to a Valentino event at the swanky French eatery, Chez Fifi, where she offered her interpretation of Waldorf’s enduring prep school style. She chose a two-piece skirt suit in a gray plaid fabric. It featured a matching skirt that cut above the knee and a coordinating suit coat with draped lapels and structured shoulders.

Cameron was one of many stars who dressed up fête the Valentino Garavani DeVain bag, a new creation by creative director Alessandro Michele. Also in attendance were the likes of Charlotte Lawrence, Hari Nef, Sky Ferreira, and Meadow Walker. But it was Cameron who leaned into the ethos of the occasion the most.

Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

The singer avoided veering too country club by how she went about her styling choices. She sported splashes of blue eyeshadow, a matching pussy bow blouse, and bow-trimmed heels with lace stockings. Cameron finished her look with the DeVain bag, a soft baguette-style number decorated to the max. With its petite east-west shape, fluid structure, and, perhaps most notably, its multi-color pailettes, it invoked another city fashion legend in Carrie Bradshaw.

Two New York style icons, one great look.