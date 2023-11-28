Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway have definitely not put their Birkins in storage. Instead, they’ve decided to DIY the status bag as evidenced by two off-duty appearances in New York City this week. Let’s begin with Dua, who just touched back down in the Big Apple after spending some time in Copenhagen.

The pop singer was spotted in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood on Tuesday wearing a moto chic look that consisted of a patent leather duster, low-rise pants, and a plunging black tank top. And although her outfit and accessories—chunky cuff earrings and sleek black sunglasses—were all statements in and of themselves, all eyes were on Dua’s very expensive Hermès tote.

Dua chose a classic all black color way from the French brand which she initially debuted earlier this month at the Tokyo airport. But it seems she picked up some swag along the way—the star has since attached various keychains, luggage tags, and accessories to the front strap of the bag. And while adding some charms to your bag is a tale as old as time, Dua isn’t the only fashion girl spicing up her luxe accessories lately.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

On Monday, Anne Hathaway stepped out for The Drew Barrymore Show wearing casual dad jeans that she leveled up with a, presumably, five figure Birkin. The actress’ tassels took a more traditional approach to Birkin bling, though. Unlike Dua, Hathaway sported a horse keychain (sold directly from Hermès) as well as a multi-colored twilly (basically, a bandana that wraps around the handles for those unfamiliar with Birkin talk).

As the late Jane Birkin herself would tell you, the Birkin bag is meant to be worn. Some, like Julia Fox, may take that sentiment to extremes (the actress’ mini accessory was involved in a machete melee). Mary-Kate and Ashley are also known for their beat up bags, treating the pricey accessory like a reusable tote. And as much as we appreciate that worn-in look, others might opt for something more user friendly à la Dua and Hathaway.