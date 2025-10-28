Dua Lipa isn’t just a pop star, she’s a polymath. She’s the founder of the Service95 newsletter, runs her own book club, and is an advocate for the pleasure of solo fine dining. She’s an activist, a student of A-level Spanish, and an occasional actor. She’s also an avid art head, often taking the time out of her busy schedule to catch the finest galleries and museums of the many cities she travels to.

On her latest trip to New York City, Dua spent time at one of the most famed institutions, the Museum of Modern Art. The singer posed in front of, arguably, the museum’s most Instagrammable location, the Claude Monet gallery up on the fifth floor. Depicting the French painter's Water Lilies series, the room is a favorite for museum-goers to “ooh” and “ahh”—and pose for a few photos, of course.

With her surroundings in the gallery as backdrop, Dua wore a look that was rather minimal—a fitted Schiaparelli blazer and matching skirt with gold buttons down the front, paired with a burgundy evening bag and a casual hair and makeup look. In other words, she looked exactly like some New York gallerist from the 1980s.

@dualipa

Dua’s MoMA trip doubled as a date night, as she was joined by her fiancé, Callum Turner. She photographed the actor being deeply enthralled by Henri Matisse’s Dance (I), a 1910 work commissioned by art collector Sergei Shchukin. Turner also liked Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night.

@dualipa

@dualipa

While MoMA is a must-see for anyone visiting New York, Dua isn’t a basic tourist. She also found time during her trip to head deep into the gallery district in Chelsea to check out some of the buzziest shows currently on display. She took in Robert Longo’s charcoal painting The Acceleration of History, which is part of the artist’s “The Weight of Hope” exhibition at the Pace Gallery. There, she styled a simple pair of jeans with a cheetah print coat.

For some modern hyperrealism, Dua traveled to David Zwirner’s Sasha Gordon show Haze, the gallery’s first-ever solo exhibition of the painter’s work. Dua is clearly tapped in. This might be the most Instagrammed show in New York right now, and Gordon is one of the art world’s fastest rising stars.

Now that Dua is all but fluent in Spanish, might we suggest she take up a degree in the arts as her next culturally fulfilling side quest?

@dualipa