Dua Lipa, one of the most prominent faces of modern naked dressing, would seem a natural fit for the resurgence of the seductive cone bra. But over the weekend in New York City, the pop singer offered an unexpected interpretation of the vintage trend—one that was strikingly restrained for a silhouette so rooted in provocation.

Dua, amid a string of Radical Optimism shows at Madison Square Garden last week, enjoyed some free time on Sunday in a black Calvin Klein Collection dress. The ensemble, from Veronica Leoni’s debut fall 2025 offering for the label, featured a modest sleeveless silhouette. To the eye, it appeared straightforward and decidedly minimal—but further inspection revealed that the bust actually featured a sculptural detail at the bust. It was designed with conical breasts, subverting the star’s “Ladies Who Lunch” tea dress into rule-breaking territory.

Dua complemented her dress with black Christian Louboutin mules and added a pop via a cheetah print handbag from Maison Margiela.

The cone bra, or bullet bra as it’s known by some, was given new life earlier this year. The item— established in the 1940s to achieve a heightened version of a societally constructed female figure—was shown prominently throughout Miuccia Prada’s fall 2025 collection for Miu Miu. Layered underneath bright cashmere sweaters, worn with textured “Grandma” knits, and placed inside utilitarian car coats, it took on new meanings than the highly erotic versions championed in decades prior.

As Dua showcased with her look yesterday, the cone bra has completely shifted its context within the modern wardrobe. Once a symbol of hyper-sexualization worn by Hollywood bombshells—think Jayne Mansfield, Rita Hayworth, even Madonna and her notorious Jean Paul Gaultier brassiere—the garment is now a type of unassuming armor for the fashion girls of today.