Seasons are merely suggestions for Dua Lipa. Instead of dipping into a transitional wardrobe—think lightweight knits, trench coats—the pop star did her own thing for a night out in New York City this week, proving that seasonally-clashing items make for a bold fashion statement.

Dua based her all-black ensemble around a fitted long sleeve garment. With statement shag lining the collar and neckline, it fell somewhere between a fall cardigan and a full-on Penny Lane coat à la Kate Hudson in Almost Famous. Especially considering that Dua left the front completely open, offering a look at the satin and lace peek-a-boo bra she wore right underneath. Casuing even more seasonal confusion were Dua’s bottoms—a teensy, tiny pair of leather hot pants that were small enough to be classified as briefs. She wore them with sheer tights and a black and gold statement belt, adding a metallic touch to her monochromatic outfit.

To round out the ensemble, Dua wore huge hoop earrings, patent leather Louboutins, and a mini Chanel flap bag in a festive gold color. She styled her hair in a slick-back bun and rocked her signature glowing skin.

@dualipa

The following morning, Dua hit Manhattan—ahead of a string of Radical Optimism shows at Madison Square Garden—in an outfit that proved she knows a thing or two about transitional style. Instead of bras and hot pants, she opted for dark denim trousers with a slight flare and a patterned black blouse. Accessories were kept monochromatic, in the form of structured glasses, a Boho shoulder bag laden with charms and chains, and a pair of cheetah print stilettos.

Between her going out and daytime looks, all signs point to Dua being slightly seasonally confused colder weather continues to approach. Still, seasons don’t really matter when you look this good.