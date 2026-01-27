It was easy to overlook a VIP or two at Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel couture show in Paris this morning. The combined star-power on the front row gave the couture itself a run for its money. But Dua Lipa was impossible to miss.

Joining a battalion of ambassadors that included Nicole Kidman and A$AP Rocky, Dua showed up to the show in a triple-stacked printed look. The star chose a fiery skirt suit, sourced from Blazy’s New York Métiers d’Art show, that featured a strong-shouldered suit coat and a knee-length pencil skirt. Of course, the silhouette riffed on Chanel’s heritage tweed skirt set, but with a decidedly graphic print that exploded in bright yellow, black, and red. She added another punch to the look by slinging a matching Chanel flap bag over her shoulder and pairing it with a set of gold burst earrings. Dua finished the look in classic Chanel style, with a pair of the maison’s two-toned kitten heels.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

In the past few months, Dua has worn her fair-share of Blazy’s Chanel. During a trip to Mexico City in December, the star slipped into a cropped pantsuit from the designer’s spring 2026 show consisting of a midriff-baring coat and oversized trousers. She’s also worked a variety of newly-released handbags into her repertoire, including a baguette-shaped number and the celebrity-favorite Chanel 25.

There’s bound to be plenty of inspiration for Dua and her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, to choose from with Blazy’s couture offering this morning. And with her recent engagement to Callum Turner, perhaps she’ll consider the show’s bridal look, a paillette-overed top and skirt, for her wedding day?