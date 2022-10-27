Dua Lipa Channels Rosalía in a Full Motomami Look

Dua Lipa took a cue from another pop girlie on Thursday, when she stepped out in a full look that would surely protect her if she were to hit the highway on a Kawasaki bike. Yup, Lipa is officially a motomami, and a designer one at that. The singer’s full leather moto getup came courtesy of Givenchy.

Lipa showed off her latest ensemble on Instagram in an array of photos with the caption, “TOKYO DRIFT.” Her look comes from Givenchy’s resort 2023 menswear collection, and features a black, red, and white motorcycle jacket, covered in “Givenchy” and featuring the brand’s logo embossed on the front. Similarly, the matching pants are also labeled to death (in case you forgot who made the look). Lipa paired the set with a sheer black cutout tank underneath, a large gold chain, gold hoops, and some dark eye makeup. She also toted around a Mini G-Hobo bag from the brand.

The singer wore the ensemble during a trip to Tokyo (if you couldn’t tell from her Instagram caption.) Soon, Lipa will be headed to Australian and New Zealand to finish out the final leg of her Future Nostalgia tour. But in the meantime, she just seems to be enjoying some time off, and showing off some looks in the process, as Lipa is known to do.

Courtesy of Givenchy