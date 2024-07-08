Dua Lipa is still going dark.

Fresh off of a headlining gig at the Glastonbury Festival where she swapped out five looks, Dua is pressing on with the festival circuit. After Glastonbury it was the Open’er Festival in Poland, and this weekend it was the Rock Werchter Festival in Belgium. And for it all, the looks have skewed fairly dark.

One her earliest looks with her recently hired stylist Jahleel Weaver was her all black ensemble from the Met Gala in May, and the duo have kept the “dark lady” vibes going from there. Lipa took to the stage in Belgium in a custom mini-shirt dress. The crystalized piece comes from Sabato de Sarno’s Gucci and is sheer, featuring two slits up the sides. Weaver paired the dress with tall, black studded boots.

To set off all of the glitz, Lipa wore link necklaces in white gold with pave diamonds from Tiffany and Co. She previously wore the necklaces at Glastonbury.

That Lipa is in custom Gucci by Sarno is little surprise. Though she missed the designer’s first show for the brand, earlier this year she was front row at his first cruise presentation for Gucci alongside her sister. She wore all black for that event as well, including the company’s platform horsebit slingbacks.