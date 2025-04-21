Dua Lipa’s Vacation Style Is Bursting at the Seams

Trolls love to rip Dua Lipa apart for always being on “vacation,” but for her latest holiday in the sun, she brought along a wardrobe item that was already pre-ripped. Dua spent Easter weekend in Albania with her boyfriend Callum Turner, and brought along an artfully re-worked soccer jersey for a day at the beach.

Dua’s top wasn’t just something one could pick up at the local sports store. It was plucked from London menswear designer Martine Rose’s spring 2025 collection and managed to combine the look of a sports jersey with the mechanics of a sneaker. She paired the piece with tiny pink shorts, dark blue glasses, and a raffia tote bag from Loewe. A ruffled hair tie and hoop earrings completed the look.

The singer’s travel fashion didn’t stop there. She continued to embrace flashes of skin (as is expected in such a climate), sporting a banana yellow top that was designed with dozens of cut-outs. She added even more color to her tank top with a bright red string bikini worn with matching short shorts.

The star also used the opportunity to enjoy some time with Turner. The British actor popped up multiple times in Dua’s Instagram dump, including a photo in which the singer lovingly squeezed his face. The couple, who are rumored to be engaged, also took a dip in the idyllic Albanian waters while holding hands.

Despite the naysayers, Dua’s latest vacation is well deserved. She just finished the Australia and New Zealand portion of her Radical Optimism tour. The European leg kicks off in just a few weeks, and she’ll eventually bring the show stateside in the fall.

“As long as I’m doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my shit done, then I will find a way to relax, too. It’s really work hard and play hard. Why not?” Dua once said in response to those criticizing her travel schedule. Ah, what a life.