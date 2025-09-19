In Dua Lipa’s wardrobe, even the in-between seasons get their spotlight. Amid stops on her Radical Optimism Tour at Madison Square Garden, Dua stepped out in New York City yesterday in a transitional outfit that didn’t compromise on cool factor in the slightest.

Although style experts recommend a button-up shirting or heavy houndstooth blazers heading into fall, Dua nixed both in favor of a tangerine orange skirt by Gucci. The midi-length piece, from the label’s fall 2025 collection, featured 3D floral appliqués and iridescent beading. It wasn’t as short as the micro-minis the pop star wore throughout the summer—but it still packed a punch instead of succumbing to dreary fall and winter neutrals.

Dua then paired her bright skirt with a charcoal gray Gucci crop top in a textured mohair fabric. Considering New York is still experiencing summer temperatures, the knit piece struck the right balance between seasonal practicality and fall-forward styling.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Dua’s accessory choices were kept just as intentional as her ready-to-wear picks. She added a metallic touch to her look with a structured silver clutch and matching sandals, while clear lucite bangles and rectangle shades brought a structured finish.

Earlier in the week, Dua presented another edict on transitional fashion as she attended a Radical Optimism pop-up in Manhattan. She wore a white pinstripe button-down—a classic summer-to-fall piece—but left it open to plunge down her chest. Underneath, she slipped on a black lace peek-a-boo bra that poked out from the inside of her shirt, a cheeky styling trick tailor-made for the current transition season. Finishing off the look was a long maxi skirt and summer’s favorite shoe: black mesh kitten heels.

When it comes to transitional dressing, Dua is making one thing entirely clear: rules are optional.