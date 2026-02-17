Most couples do Valentine’s Day over prix fixe menus and grocery store roses. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner? They spent the holiday on the red carpet—in polar-opposite style, no less.

Stepping at to the Rosebush Pruning premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival on Saturday, the recently-engaged couple arrived as if they dressed for two different occasions. Dua opted for the showier ensemble of the two, in the form of a completely sheer Chanel dress. The lace design sat off of her shoulders and featured textured fringe along the neckline and skirt. Underneath, she wore a black thong and accessorized with a Bulgari necklace, patent leather pumps, and, of course, her engagement ring. The pop star kept her beauty simple and sleek with a slicked-back hairdo and minimal, glowing makeup.

Turner, meanwhile, kept things understated compared to his fiancée. The actor chose a gray Louis Vuitton suit, styled with a light blue Oxford shirt and a pale paisley tie.

Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images

Dua and Turner don’t exactly fall into the overdressed girlfriend, underdressed boyfriend trope that plagues other celebrity couples. But there is a clear distinction between the two’s wardrobes. Dua, for the most part, prefers flashier outfits while Turner leans toward classic, pared-back staples. That contrast rings true even when it comes to their off-duty style, where Dua gravitates toward statement coats and lace negligees while Turner sticks to relaxed basics like bomber jackets and technical track suits.

On Saturday, though the night belonged to Turner, who stars in Rosebush Pruning with Elle Fanning, Riley Keough, Jamie Bell, Lukas Gage, and Pamela Anderson, Dua inevitably drew her share of attention.