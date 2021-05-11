Dua Lipa Wears TikTok’s Favorite Necklace to the BRIT Awards

We all know Dua Lipa is not afraid to try a trend, and now that in-person red carpets are slowly and cautiously returning, she’s bringing one of TikTok’s favorite quarantine-era trends into real life. Attending the BRIT Awards in London today, Lipa paired a yellow Vivienne Westwood gown with a very Amy Winehouse-esque beehive—but Gen Z’s eyes will surely dart to what’s around her neck. She topped the outfit off with Westwood’s pearl bas relief choker, a version of which has become so popular on the minute-long video-sharing app that it’s become known in some circles as simply the “TikTok necklace.”

Lipa is wearing the three-strand version, although it’s the mini one-strand version that has proven particularly popular on the app. It bears a Swarvoski-crystal-studded silver take on Westwood’s famed orb logo, set against a strand of pearls. Versions of the necklace actually date back to before Gen Z was even born; the bauble appeared in Westwood’s particularly influential spring/summer 1992 collection. We should note that the trend isn’t just for the girls, as the necklace has proven popular across genders (Harry Style hasn’t worn this particular necklace, though he is a noted lover of a good strand of pearls).

In fact, the silver mini version of the necklace is so popular it’s currently sold out on Westwood’s website (it retails for a rather accessible $195). Lipa’s larger version, though, is still available for $590.

However, Lipa is far from the first celeb to be spotted in the choker. Bella Hadid, the sister of Lipa’s boyfriend Anwar, was spotted in the piece back in February 2020.