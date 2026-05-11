Dua Lipa’s White Tulle Dress Belongs in the Romance Fantasy Genre

After music and Callum Turner, Dua Lipa’s big love is literature. In London over the weekend, she celebrated the book world in a dress that decidedly belonged to the romance fantasy genre. The diaphanous white tulle frock had a halter neckline and pleated bubble skirt. The fabric was covered in gold polka dots, adding some sparkle to her layers as she took the stag to open the ceremony for the 10th anniversary of the International Booker Prize, which honors the English translation of novels from across the world.

She wore her long dark hair down and straight and accessorized with a diamond snake bracelet and several gold rings. The pop star went for a more natural makeup palette with a coral pink lip and subtle white eye shadow.

@dualipa

Lipa shared photos from the night on Instagram to model her outfit and her presence at the podium, writing, “Last night I did the introduction speech at the 10th anniversary of the International Booker Prize. An honour to speak about books and translated fiction, something I hold very dear to my heart in front [sic] of writers, translators, judges and book lovers. Thank you for having me @thebookerprizes.”

Lipa’s love of books is well known. She founded the Service95 Book Club and was named the curator for the upcoming Southbank Centre’s 2026 London Literature Festival just last month. She’s also attended the Booker Prize before, giving a keynote speech in 2022.

“Reading is a passion that has taken many forms for me,” Lipa said at the time. “Like countless other London school children, my early obsessions included Roald Dahl and Malorie Blackman, both of whom gave me little pearls of wisdom that still guide me today.”

She added, “Today, touring commitments take me all over the globe and life is often hectic. Sometimes, just to survive, I need to adopt a tough exterior. And at these times, it is books that soften me.”