Inside Duran Lantink’s Wild Fall 2025 Show, as Seen Through Mark Borthwick’s Lens

There are myriad reasons why Duran Lantink’s fall 2025 presentation was one of the most talked-about shows of Paris Fashion Week. Chief among them were the Instagram-baiting opening and closing looks: a female model (Mica Argañaraz) opened the show wearing a muscular prosthetic male chest, while a male model (Chandler Frye) brought up the rear wearing large prosthetic breasts that jiggled with every step. (Incidentally, rear ends also had their moment, but more on that later.) The exaggerated forms were meant to evoke childhood toys. “I love the idea of women as action figures,” Lantink stated in the show notes. “I think everyone should feel empowered to create their own identity and not feel restricted by anything.”

Then there was the setting. Working with Bureau Betak, the Dutch designer staged the show in the production company’s Parisian office space, currently under renovation. Seated among its cubicles, a choir performed haunting a cappella arrangements conducted by sound artist Frédéric Sanchez, which provided an eerie yet mesmerizing soundtrack. “When we discussed the idea of bringing opera singers into an office, I thought it aligned perfectly with my collection of odd combinations,” Lantink said of their collaboration.

And, of course, there were the clothes. Titled Duranimal, the 53-look collection featured striking, body-morphing separates, sculptural knit dresses, wild animal prints paired with classic plaids, and literal “bareback” jeans that left the models’ derrières exposed—unwaxed and all. Adding to the spectacle, acclaimed British photographer Mark Borthwick made a surprise runway appearance, capturing the models in motion on his film camera. Those who were fortunate enough to be at the show wondered where Borthwick’s photos, once they were developed, might end up? The answer is here, exclusively on wmagazine.com. Scroll through for a look.

Mark Borthwick Mica Argañaraz opened the show in a prosthetic male chest.

Mark Borthwick Angelina Kendall gave Borthwick a glance on the runway.

Mark Borthwick Leon Dame and Serkan Deniz backstage.

Mark Borthwick Alex Consani walks among the cubicles.

Mark Borthwick “Bareback” jeans modeled by Danilo Marković.

Mark Borthwick Chandler Frye closed the show wearing prosthetic breasts.

Mark Borthwick Leon Dame

Mark Borthwick Heija Li