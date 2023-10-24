FROM THE MAGAZINE

Easy Does It: Fall’s Hardest Working Classics Flex Their Playful Side

When paired with bright tights and a cheeky attitude, the season’s wear-forever blazers, button-downs, and cable knit sweaters go from strictly business to seriously fun.

Photographs by Alasdair McLellan
Styled by Max Pearmain
Mona Tougaard wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane jacket; Marc Jacobs socks and shoes (throughout); styli...
Mona Tougaard wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane jacket; Marc Jacobs socks and shoes (throughout); stylist’s own turtleneck and tights (throughout).

Dior jacket and skirt; stylist’s own suspenders (throughout).

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket and skirt; Marc Jacobs briefs (throughout); stylist’s own gloves (throughout).

Marc Jacobs dress.

Prada sweater.

1/2

Hermès jacket and shorts.

Valentino jacket and skirt.

1/2

Brunello Cucinelli shirt.

Ferragamo sweater and briefs.

1/2

Max Mara jacket; Polo Ralph Lauren sweater.

Loro Piana sweater.

1/2

Hair by Shon Hyungsun Ju at the Wall Group; makeup by Ana Takahashi at Art Partner; manicure by Lorraine Griffin for Sisley Paris. Model: Mona Tougaard at the Society Management. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting.

Produced by Partner Films; Executive Producer: Kimberly Arms; Producers: Lola Sharrock, April Ngo; Photo Assistants: Lex Kembery, Will Corey, Andrew Edwards; Lab: Bayeux; Retouching: Output London; Thanks to Terry Hack and Jeremy Abbott; Fashion Assistants: Emma Simmonds, Mariangela Orlando; Production Assistant: Luke Regan; Makeup Assistant: Jana Reininger.